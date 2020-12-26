America’s military has always had a policy of leaving no man behind.
Submarines in the Pacific theater in World War 2 took the assignment of standing as lifeguards. They would follow planes into battle, lingering near enough to rescue airmen shot down but hanging far enough out to sea to avoid missiles from the shore.
Knowing that the U.S. was committed to rescuing every air crew possible was good for morale. In contrast, the Japanese trained very young kamikaze pilots to anticipate their suicide missions as a deep honor.
One of the lifeguard submarines was the USS Skate. Named for a type of ray fish that glides through the water with a motion similar to flying, the captain often had to use stratagem and clever tactics to get his ship close enough to affect a rescue.
Once a submarine coursed it’s periscope past a pilot in a life raft until he grabbed hold and was towed out to see far enough that the ship could safely surface.
Lurid images of the Japanese torturing and beheading their prisoners informed Americans of the consequences of capture. Lifeguard submarine captains knew the air crews’ lives depended on rescue before the Japanese could capture them.
The double danger for the submarine was that friendly planes couldn’t readily identify the submarines. The only way to see what was going on at the surface was to linger close enough to surface so that the periscope could rise above the surface.
But running shallow also made the ship easily visible from the air.
The USS Skate conducted the first successful rescue of U.S. airmen. They had received the position of a downed aircraft with the possibility that the crew had parachuted into the water before the crash.
The pilot was only two miles from the shore, but the day before, while several marines were on the deck searching for survivors, a Japanese fighter plane had strafed the submarine.
Lt. Willis Maxon III scrambled down the hatch with the others but collapsed a moment later. He had received a bullet in the back.
He urged his commander, William Gruner, to continue the rescue mission, but he died of his wounds the next day, making him the only marine to die on submarine lifeguard duty.
Another submarine assigned to life guard duty was the USS Finback. She was deployed in the islands around Iwo Jima. Overhead, the planes dove toward their targets on a tiny island named Chichi Jima.
In the second wave, a young bomber pilot and his crew began their descent toward their target, a radio station atop a hill. The plane was hit from the ground, and the engine caught fire. The pilot decided to try to complete the mission.
The cockpit filled with smoke, but they managed to hit their target. The pilot fought the foundering plane back out to sea, but soon ordered everyone to ditch the airplane.
A complication in rescue was that radio communication went only one way. The submarine couldn’t communicate directly with the fliers nor vice versa. Airmen and submarines had to interpret each other’s actions by training and intuition.
The pilot landed safely near his life raft but saw no sign of his crew, who would have bailed out just before he did. The USS Finback got word of the downed pilot’s location and chugged closer.
But the enemy also saw the raft and sent two ships to retrieve the American. Recognizing the danger for the pilot, two American planes strafed the Japanese ships. They retreated toward the shore, but the flier was close enough to shore that the submarine was within easy range of shore guns. The captain partially submerged and marines waded out on deck to toss a life ring to the downed pilot.
Once onboard, the pilot hoped to retrieve his crewmates, but they were never found. Of the nine men shot down there that day, only one was rescued. After the war, Japanese Chichi Jima officers were tried and hanged for cannibalizing the airmen taken prisoner in that battle.
The pilot rescued by the USS Finback stayed on board until the mission was finished. His name was George H.W. Bush. Surviving members of the USS Finback Crew were invited to march with him in his presidential inaugural parade.
Only in America. God bless it.