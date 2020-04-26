Over the last several weeks, I have had many ask me why I haven’t entered a stay-at-home order. Although we’ve started hearing talk of a soft re-opening to our facilities and economy, I wanted to take the time to give you a long-form response to that important question, as follows.
I recently received a compelling email from a grocery store worker imploring me to issue a stay-at-home order. My heart was touched by her plight. She felt there were too many people in her store, some of whom were not social distancing. Her concerns were genuine. I felt a desire to help.
And the truth is I have some power to do so. With the stroke of a pen, I could enter an order criminalizing failure to follow guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It’s likely that some, perhaps many, would be influenced to change their behavior by such an order. And it’s probably not too far a stretch to say that, in the end, lives could be saved by that pen stroke.
So with that in mind, why wouldn’t I choose to enter an order?
In responding, let me be clear that I am not ruling out the possibility of entering an order. We all know this is a fluid world we’ve entered. I respect those who feel differently from me on this, including those mayors who have entered stay-at-home orders.
But let me start my explanation with a foundation piece, so that we are all on the same page: A stay-at-home order is, well, an order. Compliance becomes mandatory; non-compliance a crime.
Are we prepared to have Provo criminalize, for example, gatherings of two unrelated persons with no authorized purpose? A barber opening his doors to give someone a haircut? A conversation between neighbors, if they happen to be 4 and 1/2 feet apart?
Importantly, having no order in place sends a signal that citizens are partners in this effort. I love that signal. It resonates with me. An order, to me, sends quite a different signal. What are citizens under an order? The problem? Something to be managed and controlled?
I ask, are the citizens of Provo, speaking of them collectively, people we can trust and partner with or must they be grabbed by the ear to do the right thing? Let’s set aside for a moment how big a deal citizenship in the community is to our residents (we have the merit badges in our closets to prove it!) or how we lead in volunteerism or how service-oriented we have long been as a people.
My perspective over the last few weeks has been this: Our citizens and institutions have shown incredible trustworthiness. In Provo (and elsewhere), citizens and institutions are, as free-will acts, sacrificing for the greater good. Let’s applaud them for that. That’s my instinct. It’s to cheer free-will citizens and institutions on in their good behavior, not slam down an order upon them.
You may ask: but couldn’t you just not enforce the order except where a violation is extreme? Sure, and if we were to enter an order, we probably would. But is it wise to add to the mental load Provoans are already bearing, by having them dwell under an order? Is that the solution to our problems — a criminal order hanging over us?
What we need now is sunshine over our heads. We need happiness. We need positivity. Jobs have been lost. Paychecks shrunk. Souls are being battered. Since the COVID shutdown, our valley has experienced a spike in suicides. Mental health issues are being exacerbated. So, shall I place on the shoulders of those already weighed down the cloak of a criminal order?
What I want to offer citizens now is respect. Is appreciation. Is relief. To me, here and now, freedom from an order is just what the doctor ordered.
Returning to the powerful pen stroke I referenced earlier, let’s be clear that it is you, the citizens, who, through an election, placed that pen in my hand. I am grateful to you for that and very humbled by it. And it’s with citizens in mind, you who are, in a sense, the real sovereigns of this land, that I set that pen down and instead choose to err on the side of honoring your free will and treating you with the respect I am positive you are worthy of.
For now, I have been content to exercise the only power I’ve felt powerfully good about exercising in these circumstances: the power of persuasion. I have stood united with our City Council members, fellow mayors in the valley, and our Utah County Commissioners, in urging everyone to follow the guidelines and directives we’re receiving.
I thank you for all you have been doing — and sacrificing — to flatten the curve. It’s been my hope and prayer and conviction that through free-will cooperation, we can lift and save far more than we ever could through the compulsion of an order.