While Orem residents wait to hear the official word on what is happening with the west anchor at University Place, there is news about other retail businesses moving in.
“We are seeing continued active growth and a vibrant community with a strong business and retail base,” said Kathi Beckett, Economic Development division manager.
Some residents have been guessing as to what is coming where and when on social media, but Leatherby’s Family Creamery, which was once a busy family gathering restaurant in Provo, has made the official announcement it is coming back — this time to Orem.
With the announcement of new businesses, restaurants, temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the upgrade on the Orem Fitness Center and the new auditorium at the Orem Library, Beckett says Orem continues to be a growing and vibrant community.
New businesses mean additional sales tax revenue is anticipated to bolster city coffers and generate additional revenue to assist CARE Tax recipients such as the SCERA Center for the Arts and Hale Center Theater.
Orem’s Community Services division has approved the following developments that are at different points in the building process:
Leatherby’s Family Creamery Leatherby’s Family Creamery will be opening this spring in the old Mimi’s Restaurant location at 305 E. University Parkway, according to Kenny Whitehead, manager of the Taylorsville location and member of Leatherby’s corporate leadership.
For more than 30 years, Leatherby’s has been known for its ice cream and other soda fountain-style malts, shakes and floats, as well as baked goods, burgers, sandwiches, fries and more.
“We’re excited,” Whitehead said. “I think it will be a great location for us.”
Currently, Leatherby’s has two full-service locations in Taylorsville and Draper. Orem will also be full service. Area residents will remember Leatherby’s was located at one time where The Mix at River’s Edge is being built on University Parkway in Provo.
The original Leatherby’s started in California and the Utah stores franchised off of them. The California stores experienced financial issues, including bankruptcy. The Utah stores broke off and kept the name. There are three Leatherby’s still open in California, according to Whitehead.
To learn more about Leatherby’s Family Creamery and menu visit https://leatherbys.com/menu.
Veterans Affairs medical clinic
With the demise and sale of Rite Aid to the Walgreens Corp., the empty Rite Aid building on 800 South and State Street has been purchased and will be remodeled and fitted to be a Veterans Affairs medical clinic.
There are two other VA clinics in Utah County, one in North Orem and in Provo. The new Orem clinic has received the nod to begin construction. A completion date has not been announced.
University Place mixed-use parking and office space
The new eight-story structure that will hold five stories of parking and three stories of office space northwest of the old Macy’s location at University Place is in the final approval process, according to Beckett.
The terraced mixed-use facility is part of the ongoing seven-year plan to upgrade and make additions to the University Place campus.
The construction on the eight-story structure will begin sometime this spring.
Alpine Credit Union
The newly completed Alpine Credit Union building at 1510 N. State Street has received its occupancy clearance from Orem and will be fully functioning within the coming days.
Café 360
Another restaurant will join the list at Midtown 360 mixed-use housing and retail development located at about 445 S. State Street. According to Beckett, the building permits have been issued.
While not sure what the fare will be, Beckett said it will be entirely different from the restaurants that are already at Midtown 360.
“We are excited to see something new come in,” Beckett said.
Other businesses in development process
Carrabba’s Italian Grill — Remodeling is still in progress at Carrabba’s Italian Grill at 683 E. University Parkway, at University Place. A reopening date has not been announced.
Feast Buffet — The Feast Buffet offering Chinese cuisine has recently opened at 1428 N. State Street.
Golden Corral — The new building is under construction just east of the current site on University Parkway. It should be completed by the end of summer.
Orem Tech Center — Two of the scheduled five buildings at 1530 W. 1200 North are completed. Each building at the tech center is 96,000 square feet. The others are still in some phase of construction.
Salmon Pharmacy — The Salmon Pharmacy at 865 N. 980 West just southwest of the WinCo grocery store has received its temporary occupancy permit and is expected to be ready for complete occupancy in the next few weeks.
According to Beckett, there are many other business applications just coming into the system that cannot be publicly announced.
The city website says there are 67 projects under construction including remodeling of businesses, housing developments, multi-family units and more.
To find out more about what is happening in Orem visit the city website at http://orem.org/apb.