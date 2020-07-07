When Marc Sanderson isn’t ultra-running up to 100 miles at a time, Orem residents will find him leading fire crews throughout the city.
Although he has already been working, the city council held an official swearing in Tuesday for Sanderson, the new Orem City Fire Chief.
Sanderson replaces Chief Scott Gurney who retired earlier this year.
Sanderson is not new to being a first responder in Orem, he served as a firefighter/paramedic for Orem from 1994 to 2006 before leaving for Pleasant Grove Fire Department as its fire chief.
"After an extensive recruitment effort, I am pleased to welcome Marc Sanderson back to the city of Orem as fire chief,” said Jamie Davidson, city manager. “Marc is excited about the new challenge in leading our fire department forward.”
Davidson added, “He is no stranger to the city of Orem as he previously worked for Orem Fire as a firefighter/paramedic. He has previous experience as a fire chief with Pleasant Grove City and comes to us having recently served as a leader with Intermountain Healthcare's Life Flight program. An avid runner, we all look forward to trying to 'keep up' with Marc and the department as they continue to do great things in the fire service."
The city has been looking for exceptional candidates for nearly six months.
“We have been vetting for several months and put the job out nationally,” said Mayor Richard Brunst. “We had 16 applicants and narrowed that down to three. He (Sanderson) comes highly recommended.”
Sanderson said one of the most exciting things about his new position with Orem is that he already knows about three-fourths of the firefighters and has worked with them.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to lead these guys,” Sanderson said. “I told them in my interview, I work for them, they don’t work for me.”
Sanderson said he wants to expand on the organization Gurney built and recognizes him for all that he has done to make the fire department better.
According to Brunst, Sanderson presented a five-year plan to build morale and keep personnel with the city. Brunst noted the city has had requests that if Sanderson were to be the chief they would like to come and work with him in Orem.
“We appreciated getting a man of this caliber and his strength and his vision,” Brunst said. “He already knows what it takes to be a fire chief and to bring the fire department up to excellence.”
Now that Orem has Sanderson in the top seat at the fire department, the city is now hunting for a new chief for the Orem Police Department. The city leaders hope that a selection will be made by sometime in September.