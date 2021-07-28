The city said it would happen, Provo residents hoped it would happen and Thursday it did.
Provo has joined Avelo Airlines to announce the new airline will start flying out of Provo on Sept. 17.
That will be the second commercial airline to provide air service at the Provo Municipal Airport.
Starting Sept. 17, Avelo will connect Provo Airport (PVU) and LA’s most convenient and popular airport — Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) — two times per week. One-way fares starting at $49 can be booked at aveloair.com. With the addition of PVU to its network, Avelo will now fly to three destinations in Utah: Provo, Salt Lake City-Ogden and newly announced St. George.
“We are looking forward to bringing more choice, affordability and the Avelo Soul of Service to Provo,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “With this exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles, Provo now has direct access to the best of Southern California through the region’s most convenient and relaxing airport. L.A. has never been easier or more affordable to reach.”
Named the 2019 “Best U.S. Airport” by Fodor’s Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttles and trains necessary at larger airports). All of this makes BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to L.A., according to Avelo media relations information.
“Los Angeles has started its comeback, and we are inviting visitors to safely and responsibly start their comeback to L.A.,” said Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board Chief Marketing Officer Don Skeoch. “Avelo’s new service coincides with our national advertising campaign, and we hope visitors from our important feeder markets – newly serviced by Avelo – will find it even easier to experience all L.A. has to offer.”
PVU boasts a convenient and relaxing alternative to the long walks, congestion, baggage delays, lines and added expense of Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Avelo also serves Salt Lake City’s Ogden-Hinckley Airport (OGD), which offers those traveling to and from the region with an equally convenient alternative to SLC.
“Avelo’s goal of ‘refreshingly smooth travel,’ matches the reason so many travelers choose the Provo Airport: convenience, affordability and fewer crowds,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “We are becoming the worst-kept secret for better travel options.”
Kaufusi said Avelo’s partnership is yet another sign of Provo City creating opportunities for long-term economic vitality and hints at more announcements to come in the future.
“ 'Welcome Home’ has long been Provo’s slogan with the Provo City Airport doing a lot more of it with five new destinations announced since our terminal groundbreaking,” Kaufusi added. “We are pleased to now welcome a new airline, Avelo.”
The route will be served by 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft, one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft in the world, providing customers with a large, comfortable cabin with more room, more seats and more seating options.
Avelo aircraft feature 60 seats with up to 9 inches of extra legroom starting at $11. Flights from PVU to BUR will be at 8:15 p.m. arriving at 8:55 p.m. Mondays, and from BUR to PVU Fridays at 4:45 p.m. arriving at 7:35 p.m.
Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to inspire travel with the "Soul of Service" culture.
Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 12 destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Later this year, Avelo will begin service to and from its first East Coast base — New Haven Airport (HVN) — serving the Southern Connecticut region.
For more information, visit aveloair.com.