Alana Parry, a fourth-grade student at Provost Elementary School in Provo, didn’t know why her mother was bringing her along to meet Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Tuesday evening, but the end result was the best surprise of all.
A while back Alana entered an essay contest sponsored by Maverik through the Utah League of Cities and Towns. Her essay was titled “My Wonderful Community.” She talked about the three things that make Provo a wonderful community including great hiking trails, fun places to visit like museums, restaurants and other places; and her school and how awesome her principal and teachers are.
Of fourth-grade students throughout the state, Parry won third place for her efforts. During Tuesday’s Municipal Council meeting, the mayor and council honored her for her achievements. Kaufusi also read the essay.
As third-place winner, Parry received a certificate, a $50 check and her elementary school will receive $500. She also got a basket of gifts from Kaufusi and a thank you from Councilman David Harding, representing the council. The city also framed her essay.
“I am so proud of our winner,” Kaufusi said. “This is one of the positive things I get to do for being mayor.”
Parry was a little star struck by all the attention, but appeared excited to be honored. Mom, Whitney Parry, was there with her. Both Whitney and father, Kirkham Parry, said they know their daughter loves to write, and that they are excited for her.
"We are so proud of Alana and her hard work on this essay. Her teacher told us she had so much to include it was difficult to pare down,” Whitney Parry said. “She loves Provo, her school, classmates and teachers. She is a great student, sister and friend that loves to learn and loves to write. She has exciting goals, and we know she'll work hard to achieve them."
Students from Utah’s fourth and seventh grades are invited each year to participate in the contest by writing about the unique elements of their hometown, according to essay rules. A panel of judges from the league read through the essays and rank all the submissions based on creative thinking, correct grammar, spelling, structure and essay development. The three top-ranking essays in each grade receive awards.
Cameron Diehl, executive director of Utah League of Cities and Towns, said it’s always interesting to read the observations of the young people in the communities.
“The eyes of youth often see what adults may overlook or take for granted,” Diehl said. “These fourth- and seventh-grade writers have a refreshing way of noticing some of the finest aspects of what our cities and towns offer their residents."
The ULCT will officially honor the award-winning students at its annual convention featuring municipal leaders from Utah’s 249 cities and towns this September.