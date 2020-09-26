Wayne Parker, chief administrative officer of Provo, accomplishes much of his work quietly, without fanfare. But his accomplishments have not gone unnoticed on an international level.
On Thursday the International City/County Management Association honored Parker as the recipient of the organization’s 2020 Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane.
“It is a distinct honor to be recognized by my peers nationally and internationally as the recipient of the Mark E. Keane Award from ICMA,” Parker said. “I have loved my career in local government management and relish the opportunity to serve the residents and elected officials of Provo. Our city employees are really the secret sauce of the city’s success. And Provo has the finest residents in the world, which makes our community a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
IMCA’s Award for Career Excellence recognizes an outstanding chief local government administrator who has fostered representative democracy by enhancing the effectiveness of local elected officials and by consistently initiating creative and successful programs.
Talking to the three Provo mayors that Parker has served, they would agree he has enhanced the effectiveness of how they conducted business.
“Wayne fully deserves this honor of being named ‘the’ city management professional in the nation and world,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. ”Provo is beyond fortunate to have him on our team. He is a master at defusing tension. He has a wealth of on-point information and experience and can communicate it clearly at any time. And as with many great leaders, there’s something about just his presence in the room that changes things, for the better. We love Wayne and couldn’t be prouder of him on receiving this recognition.”
Former Mayor Lewis Billings was the official that hired Parker. Billings noted that CAO’s didn’t last long in his administration.
“It’s a tough job to go through so many mayors,” Billings said. “He is a capable class act to help run the city. Wayne keeps a positive countenance.”
Parker is not one for living eulogies or seeking the limelight, and fully admits that sometimes it’s a tough gig to work for different mayors and their approach to governing.
“I think he was standing by a sagebrush when Brigham Young came in and was ready to work,” Billings said. “He is a great guy, and good people make Provo great.”
Billings said he could always tell when Parker disagreed because he would say, “You may be right.”
Congressman John Curtis, former Provo mayor, said he rarely saw Parker disagreeable or angry, but you knew when he was.
“Wayne is the best CAO on the planet, and I am glad he is getting recognized,” Curtis said. “Everything good in this city has tentacles back to Wayne.”
Both Curtis and Billings gave accolades to Parker’s wife, Julie Parker. She needs some of the credit, they said.
When not working overtime in his administrative duties, Parker loves his roles as husband, father and grandfather.
A father of five, Parker had some parenting advice he wanted to share with the world, so a few years ago he wrote a book.
“Power Dads” discusses 10 principles parents can work on to develop better relationships with their children and raise happy, responsible children, according to Parker.
Some of it came from research and some of it came from fellow fathers, but most of it comes from good old-fashioned experience.
“Being a dad has been my favorite thing in the world,” he said at the time the book was released.
Now Parker is a granddad and, despite being Provo’s chief administrative officer, has a little more time on his hands now that the kids are all grown and gone. He hasn’t said if a second book is planned, perhaps when he’s not so busy working for Provo.