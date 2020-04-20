Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie and former Marine Tom Sakievich both advanced to the primary in the race for Ivie’s Commission Seat C early Sunday morning as the Utah County Republican Party wrapped up its entirely digital convention.
Ivie faced four Republican challengers, including Sakievich, who criticized the incumbent commissioner for voting in favor of a 67.4% increase to the county portion of property taxes.
“The tax rates that are needed could have been a lot lower,” Sakievich, of Spanish Fork, said during a live-streamed debate on Wednesday, adding that funding requests from county departments could be paid for without raising property taxes.
As an example, Sakievich said revenue from the county’s Tourism, Recreation, Cultural and Convention Tax (TRCC) fund could go toward the Sheriff’s Office, since deputies spend a significant amount of their time working in the Provo Canyon.
“That would be a pay increase, that would be better training, that would be a larger staff of deputies than we have now,” said Sakievich, who ran against Commissioner Tanner Ainge in 2018.
Ivie defended his vote on the property tax increase, which passed 2-1 in December, arguing that adjusting the property tax rate was essential to keep up with population growth and make up for years of unbalanced budgeting.
“When things become neglected for so long, because politicians are absolutely afraid to adjust the property tax rate, which is designed to be adjusted periodically, to recapture inflation and what is lost from new growth … you get so far behind … (that) we’ve had to make some serious changes in the county,” Ivie said.
After four rounds of ranked-choice voting, where voters rank their candidates in order of preference and the candidate with the least votes is eliminated each round, Ivie received 45.2% of delegate votes while Sakievich received 54.8%.
A number of Utah County Republican lawmakers faced strong competition in April’s convention, including Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, who was defeated by Nelson Abbott, an Orem-based auto accident and personal injury attorney.
Daw, who served in the Legislature between 2005 and 2012 and again beginning in 2015, received 28.8% of votes while Abbott received 71.3.%. Since Daw did not gather signatures, he will not advance to the June 30 primary election.
Rep. Kay Christofferson, R-Lehi, was defeated by conservative activist Merrilee Boyack during April’s convention, but the two Republican candidates will face off in the primary election since Christofferson qualified by gathering signatures.
In February, Boyack told the Daily Herald she would be unapologetic in her fight for socially conservative politics on Capitol Hill if elected to state office.
“We have lost many of our strong conservative voices up there,” said Boyack, who led an effort to get Lehi to proclaim itself a sanctuary city for the unborn. “So there is a crying need for strong leadership up there who is willing to speak up and speak out, and that has been waning in recent years. And, as a result, the Legislature as a whole is moving to a very moderate position on much of the legislation.”
Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, received 42.3% percent of delegate votes -- enough to advance to the primary -- while his opponent, Orem-based attorney David Shallenberger, received 57.7%.
Retired Major General Jefferson Burton of the Utah National Guard, who is leading the Utah Department of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Woodland Hills Councilwoman Kari Malkovich will face each other in the primary election for Spanish Fork Republican Rep. Mike McKell’s House District 66 seat.
McKell ran to replace Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, who withdrew as a candidate for re-election to run for lieutenant governor alongside current Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox. McKell received over 76% of votes and secured a spot as the Republican nominee.
Payson City Councilman Doug Welton advanced as the Republican nominee to replace Rep. Marc Roberts, R-Santaquin, who did not seek re-election.
Two Provo Republicans, Rep. Marsha Judkins and Rep. Norm Thurston, both advanced past their challengers with 68.3% and 84.4% of votes in their respective races.
A handful of state lawmakers were uncontested in their races for re-election, including House Majority Leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton; Rep. Val Peterson, R-Orem; Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi; and Rep. Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs.
Of the 1,245 votes cast by Republican delegates during the digital convention, 1,165 were cast using Voatz, a mobile voting application that has raised some security concerns when used in general elections. The rest were cast through voice votes.
Nearly 90% of credentialed delegates voted in the convention, which Utah County Republican Party Chair Stewart Peay said "was far better than the goal we'd set, frankly."
"We had people enthused and excited about it," Peay said in an interview on Monday. "And I thought it was great."
A few delegates "had some glitches" with the Voatz app, Peay said, adding that "the vast majority of the people who had glitches ... were able to get it worked out."
Peay called holding a digital convention "a huge learning experience" and said he plans to implement new technologies into future conventions.
"Going forward, even in an in-person convention, we can use electronics, we can use apps and different things to vote to make them more efficient," Peay said. "And I think that's a bright sign for the future."