The representative of Utah’s House District 48 is looking to get re-elected in November after narrowly defeating his Republican challenger in a primary race that was decided by 43 votes.
Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, an attorney who was appointed in May 2012 to replace Stephen Sandstrom, received 4,293 votes, 50.25% during the Republican primary in June, while David Shallenberger received 4,250, 49.75%.
This general election, Stratton is competing against Democratic candidate Lucas Ramirez and United Utah Party candidate Joseph Shelton.
In June, Stratton told the Daily Herald he wanted to get re-elected to continue his work on the House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment and Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology committees.
“We have several areas of concern, such as natural resources, water, children’s safety in technology, including pornography,” the Orem lawmaker said.
During the 2017 general session, Stratton sponsored a bill mandating physicians in Utah to “inform a woman seeking an abortion of the options and consequences of … a medication-induced abortion” and for the Utah Department of Health to publish materials about different medical abortion options. House Bill 141 passed and was signed by Gov. Gary Herbert in March 2017.
In December 2019, researchers at the University of California at Davis called off a study of the so-called “abortion reversal pill” at the focus of the bill after a handful of women participating in the study experienced “severe hemorrhage requiring ambulance transport to (the) hospital,” according to an article published by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Katie Matheson, communications director of Alliance for a Better Utah, said the study results indicated that H.B. 141 “could potentially be very harmful to women in Utah.”
When asked about the UC Davis study, Stratton said the bill was drafted to be “flexible so that, if other information (about abortion procedures) became available, that it would be shared with (women seeking an abortion), as well.”
Stratton added that he didn’t see a need to amend the bill.
This general session, Stratton sponsored a bill expanding the type of state employees who may file a complaint about abusive conduct.
He also sponsored a bill to create a “Digital Wellness, Citizenship, and Safe Technology Commission” to ensure students are “digital media-literate” and “collaborate and coordinate efforts with programs related to cyber-bullying, suicide prevention, anti-pornography, and social and emotional learning,” according to the text of the bill.
Both bills passed unanimously through the House and Senate and were signed by the governor in March.
The Democratic candidate in the race, Ramirez, an Orem resident who has spent 12 years as a nurse practitioner, said he decided to run for state office as a Democrat to “let people know that we can have different options, even here in Utah.”
If elected, Ramirez said he would advocate for increasing public education funding, protecting gun rights and improving public transit.
“I’ve lived in other states where transit has been amazing, and here in Utah, in my opinion, it does fall short,” Ramirez told the Daily Herald in July.
Shelton, the United Utah Party candidate and the co-founder of Utah Flag Group, said in a Ballotpedia candidate survey that he would focus on air quality and making government more efficient.
“Climate change may be one of the greatest threats to our way of life,” Shelton wrote. “We need to agree to do our part and set a goal for Utah to become carbon-neutral by 2040.”
The third party candidate also said he supported implementing ranked-choice voting “throughout Utah and the United States, so we don’t have to be forced to choose from ‘the lesser of two evils.’”
HD 48 covers portions of central and north Utah County, including parts of Orem, Provo and Lindon.