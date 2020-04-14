The Utah State Legislature will meet this month for a special legislative session called by Gov. Gary Herbert in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss budget adjustments, federal funding appropriations and the state’s emergency powers.
While Herbert has yet to release an official start date for the special session, which on March 24 he announced would take place as part of the state’s three-phase “plan for a health and economic recovery,” it could begin as early as Thursday, according to Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo.
In an interview on Monday, Thurston said he had been in “pretty close contact” with House leadership and had “a pretty good idea of what it is that we’re planning to discuss” during the special session, which will be held as a video conference.
“We’re going to have to deal with some budget issues,” Thurston said, adding that the biggest budget-related issue has to do with tax deadlines having been deferred.
On March 21, the Internal Revenue Service announced that the federal income tax filing due date, which was supposed to be on Wednesday, had been automatically extended to July 15. According to the Utah State Tax Commission, state statute requires that individuals have the same deadline for state income taxes as federal income taxes.
Thurston said the tax deadline extension “will foul up our (the Legislature’s) accounting because our year ends on July 1.”
“So we’re going to have to do some accounting movement of money that’s collected after July 1 to come back into the current year,” he said.
Additionally, Thurston said legislators will likely be looking at using the state’s rainy day fund to address “anticipated budget shortfalls” caused by widespread business closures and historic unemployment claims.
The Provo representative added that lawmakers will “take action as a Legislature to approve and allocate federal funding” that the state will receive as part of the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in March.
Those funds, according to Thurston, will likely go toward Utah’s Medicaid program and other public health programs.
It is also likely that the Legislature will “come up with a plan” to transition from phase one of Herbert’s economic recovery plan, the “Urgent Phase,” to the “Stabilization Phase,” in which businesses and government agencies begin expanding operations.
“So as we move out of this urgent reaction to COVID-19, we have to now start thinking about, OK, how do we get ourselves back to normal, and what does that look like?” said Thurston.
Being prepared for such a transition, Thurston said, is essential for getting Utah’s economy back on track.
“No one’s really talked enough about how … we transition from ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ to ‘go to work and stay safe,’ ” he said. “And we definitely need to work on that.”
Finally, Thurston said state lawmakers are planning to look into Utah’s Emergency Management Act, which governs executive powers during public health or safety emergencies.
The Emergency Management Act currently says that a “state of emergency may not continue for longer than 30 days unless extended by joint resolution of the Legislature, which may also terminate a state of emergency by joint resolution at any time.”
“This one’s going to be a little longer than 30 days,” Thurston said. “And if you’re going to have an emergency that lasts that long, it kind of changes how you think about government powers in a long-term emergency. So we’ll want to have some discussions about that.”
One of the downfalls of the upcoming special session is that it will take place virtually, Thurston said, adding that some of the most meaningful discussions between lawmakers occur during hallway conversations or meetings that don’t involve the entire legislative body.
“So it’s not going to be as effective as it would be if we were doing a normal session where we would have committee hearings, where we could have public input and where we could have an opportunity for us to get together and ask questions of each other in an informal manner,” said Thurston. “It’s not going to be as effective as it ought to be.”