Among the places that can still see the many stars at night without interference from bright city lights is Eagle Mountain on the west side of Utah County. Now those stars will seem much closer with a new stargazing park, featuring an astronomical observatory.
The park and observatory will be included in Eagle Mountain’s Walden Park, located at 4322 Frontier Street.
The park is a joint effort between Facebook, Eagle Mountain City and Utah Valley University.
A $250,000 donation from Facebook is supporting the project. Eagle Mountain City will use the grant to build a small observatory with a roll-off roof design for stargazing, expand parking and increase the number of restrooms in the park to accommodate the expected increase in visitors.
The construction timeline is still yet to be determined.
“We are building Eagle Mountain City’s future now, and this park — which will be entered for designation as a Utah Dark Sky Park — will be a tremendous addition to the city for both residents and visitors, creating a place where everyone can enjoy, appreciate, and learn about our night sky,” said Tom Westmoreland, mayor of Eagle Mountain. “Facebook is part of our future, and we are grateful for their generosity and for UVU’s and Utah Valley Astronomy Club’s support and guidance. Innovative thinking like this is what makes our city a great place to live.”
UVU will use a portion of the funds to purchase two high-powered telescopes and will work with the Utah Valley Astronomy Club (UVAC) to provide consulting and volunteers to help the city run and maintain the observatory. UVU and UVAC will provide the framework and management of monthly astronomy classes, public star parties, private viewing groups, and K-12 astronomy education. Eagle Mountain will maintain the park and facility, which will be ADA-compliant.
“Utah Valley University is delighted to partner with Facebook and Eagle Mountain City to open the universe to students and others, giving them opportunities to gaze into the expanse of space and learn of the wonders of the night sky,” said Astrid S. Tuminez, president of Utah Valley University. “As a child, I would gaze at the stars through the hole-ridden nipa roof of our bamboo hut in the Philippines for inspiration and dream of what my life could become. My hope is that the observatory, telescopes, and classes will inspire students to reach for the stars.”
In addition to the observatory, telescopes, and ongoing monthly astronomy classes, Facebook donated two $5,000 engineering scholarships to UVU and $5,000 for UVU’s 2021 Engineering Week.
“Facebook is honored to be part of the Eagle Mountain community and to partner with Utah Valley University,” said William Marks, community development regional manager at Facebook. “We’re committed to Eagle Mountain and Utah County, especially when it comes to STEM education and connecting people to outdoor activities. We’re especially excited about the opportunity this new stargazing park will give local residents and students. This grant will fund two years of educational workshops and field trips through UVU and the Alpine School District, so everyone can learn about astronomy right here in Eagle Mountain.”
Facebook has been a part of the Eagle Mountain community since announcing the data center in 2018. Upon completion, the nearly 2.4 million-square-foot campus will represent more than a $1 billion investment in the state of Utah. The energy-efficient Eagle Mountain Data Center is supported by 100% solar energy from projects in Utah.
“Eagle Mountain is thrilled to be able to offer this additional amenity to the community. Walden Park is an ideal place for viewing the night sky and we look forward to being able to educate, innovate and work with our partner organizations to make this astronomical observatory a reality,” said Tyler Maffitt, Eagle Mountain City communications manager.
“Walden Park is located not too far off Pony Express Parkway, so the location of this observatory will be easy to access for folks outside of Eagle Mountain. But it’s important to highlight that this is an ideal location for Eagle Mountain residents as well,” Maffitt added.
As part of his remarks at the announcement event, Westmoreland told a story about watching Neil Armstrong land on the moon.
“As a very young teenager, I remember being so impressed with that. Watching that moment made me feel like, you know what, maybe anything is possible. If we can reach out and be inspired to reach out into the heavens and to see what we can accomplish, then maybe there really are no limitations other than the limitations we put on ourselves,” Westmoreland said. “It’s exciting for me to be a part of this and to see the partners in our community come together to add this exciting amenity that, in my hopes and plans, will inspire our youth to reach out and we look forward to what they will be inspired to do and what they will accomplish in life and how they will make this world better.”
To find updates about the construction of the observatory, please visit https://eaglemountaincity.com/.