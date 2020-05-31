Over Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of runners participated in the annual Run of Remembrance typically hosted in American Fork, although many of the runners never stepped foot on the course.
Like many races since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Run of Remembrance was held virtually this year, allowing for the over 2,000 runners that registered for the race to participate in the one-mile run, 5K or 10K runs on their own.
“When the governor changed things from orange to yellow in Utah County, we were pretty excited and thinking OK, maybe this is enough to make the race possible,” said David Wylie, event operations manager for Runtastic Events. Runtastic Events is an organization based in American Fork that puts on the Run of Remembrance and 10 races in other locations each year, ranging from one-mile runs and kid runs to full marathons. “But, everyone involved felt that it was too soon to really host something that could potentially be have 1000, 1500 or even 2000 people, especially with all these other races canceling,” explained Wylie.
“Obviously, it's impacting the running community because they look forward to these events,” said Wylie. “They train for these events and seeing them cancel just kind of is just another blow on top of all this stuff that's going on.”
With the Run of Remembrance being a free race with early registration, Wylie explained that the move to a virtual race fortunately hasn’t had too severe of an impact on Runtastic Events – aside from the company having a stock of roughly 700 t-shirts that typically sell out, but likely won’t do so this year. Nevertheless, races getting cancelled have a broader impact than many might anticipate. To orchestrate a race, it takes a lot of permits and collaborating with various groups and organizations – like those that provide barricades and porta-potties.
“So now the barricade company didn't have income from this race, the porta-potty company didn't have income from this race,” said Wylie. “Yes, we're the upfront ones, but the impact is definitely spread out among various groups and areas.”
Although the Run of Remembrance was not able to be held officially – meaning no group start, no crowds to cheer runners on, no aid stations along the course, no runners behind or in front to motivate personal-record efforts, or medals at the finish line – the virtual race still allowed for a wide spectrum of participation and also some race-day validation.
“People can run it anywhere; We've had someone from New York that signed up and bought a shirt,” said Wylie. “People can run any distance, we've just made sure that we are providing the opportunity for them to run the official course unofficially so that they can maybe try to simulate a similar race experience for themselves.”
One runner who opted to run the official course unofficially was Nathan Garner, a Taylorsville resident who grew up in American Fork.
“It’s good to have something to do, and something to come out and train for,” explained Garner after finishing the 5K course and cooling down at Robinson Park. Despite the course not having its usual signage to direct runners, there were still arrows spray-painted to show runners the way, and Garner felt the run was still pretty seamless.
Having run four virtual races before the Run of Remembrance, Garner has been getting used to racing amid COVID-19. “I think it’s an interesting time,” said Garner. “Some people are getting into it more so now simply because there’s nothing else to do. I’ve seen people who have started running who have never run before.”
However, Garner did admit that his time wasn’t as fast as it would’ve been during a typical location race. He missed the spirited atmosphere of running among people, but was glad to be able to feed his competitive nature by comparing times virtually.
Wylie explained, “We encourage people to use Strava and other different running apps that they can track, and they're welcome to submit their times online.” However, with no timing chips or way to vet times, and people choosing to run routes besides the unofficial courses in American Fork, the race had no official winners or prizes. “Runners are doing it for their own enjoyment and their own purposes,” said Wylie.
With the race being titled the Run of Remembrance and being typically held on Memorial Day, a general purpose to many of those running the race is to honor members of the military who have perished defending the freedoms guaranteed by the United State of America.
“We ran it in remembrance of obviously Memorial Day, but also of both our kids’ grandparents, who were World War II veterans,” said Rhandi Orme, a Kaysville resident that ran her own 5K route near her home, with her husband and children joining in during the last mile. One fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and received a Purple Heart after being injured, while the other served a less combat-oriented role in Brazil.
A self-proclaimed running junkie, Orme is an athletic coach and has run several ultra-marathons as well as the Boston Marathon a few times. She is currently training to run 100 miles in a single day. “I love what running adds to my life,” said Orme. “I feel like it makes me a better mom and a better person because it’s a great way for me to enjoy nature, relieve stress and many other things. It’s been a great piece of solace for me because running is something we can still safely and regularly do while there are so many regular things that we can’t do.”
Orme, too, has run several virtual races since COVID-19 began its rapid spread, and has been thankful to be able to connect virtually with fellow runners when physical races aren’t allowed due to restrictions.
“I definitely miss the running community,” said Orme. “It’s been a hard couple of months to not be able to run with friends, but in the grand scheme of things, that’s a very small sacrifice to make in order to keep people safe.”
Going forward, it’s uncertain when in-person location races will be feasible again, but in the meantime, virtual races are helping bridge the gap between runners and race companies like Runtastic Events, and they may also expand the possibilities of running races.
“There's kind of been this big change and those who are doing it, I think, are seeing some success, but it's still sad to see all these different races, large races, small races getting canceled and delayed till next year,” explained Wylie.
However, after seeing the success of a “Conquer Covid-19 Virtual Run” Runtastic held, Wylie believes that virtual races can grow the running community. “We had about 30% participants in Utah and 70% across the United States, so it allows us to reach new and different audiences than location races,” said Wylie. Virtual challenges, such as running a certain distance over a period of time, are also popular running community fruits borne of the digitally-savvy side of running that Runtastic looks forward to continue implementing.
Both the Heber Half Run for Autism and Timpanogos Half races are upcoming events for Runtastic, and they plan to do everything they can to make the in-person location races happen, but are also monitoring expert health recommendations. “As things move forward, we'll look at contingency plans if things aren't improving,” said Wylie.
For the time being, virtual races are the new norm.
“We're going to keep going even after the COVID stuff is over and things are reopened,” said Wylie. “We'll be having virtual races in addition to our location races going forward. Whenever we can hold our first location race again, it's going to give people that hope again that things are really going to go back to normal.”