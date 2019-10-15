Race: Woodland Hills City Council
Email: klmalkovich@gmail.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/kari.malkovich
Occupation: Director of Public Relations at McKell, Thompson, and Hunter, Attorneys at Law
Education: BA Communications, BYU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The biggest issue facing the City of Woodland Hills is aging infrastructure, specifically with regards to water and roads. Some of our roads are in serious disrepair. The life cycle of the infrastructure is about 40-50 years. We celebrated our 40th Anniversary of incorporation this year and it's time to make the necessary improvements before further deterioration. The biggest challenge with this issue is funding. We already struggle to pay for maintenance and upkeep. As a city, we have already "stepped out of the box" in finding solutions. Recently, a BYU Capstone project was completed to identify specific problems and solutions, including a pavement management program and a drainage management program. After the semester long project was completed, I supported the formation of a roads committee, consisting of elected officials and qualified residents, to expand on this research. As they focus on solutions for the ageing infrastructure, they will determine how to plan for it, how to fund it, and how to make it safer and more efficient for all.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I bring a unique voice and perspective to the council. My diverse experience and knowledge, in both the public and private sector, allow me the opportunity to serve Woodland Hills effectively with the critical issues facing our city.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have been a resident of Woodland Hills for over 25 years and in that time have had opportunities to serve in a variety of capacities in the city, the county, and the state. This diversity has given me a unique ability to understand the issues brought before the council. In addition to my current service on the city council, I have served as chair of the Woodland Hills Planning Commission. For over five years, I have also organized, coordinated, and lead our annual Woodland Hills Day Celebration. Outside of our community, I have served as President of the Spanish Fork/Salem Chamber of Commerce, the President of the Women's State Legislative Council of Utah, and Chair of the Intermountain Health Care (IHC) South County Community Outreach Council. I have served on the Nebo School District Strategic Planning Committee as well as various positions at many schools. I am the former Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Effective Advocacy, where I taught individuals and groups the importance of community outreach and effective communication with government and business leaders. In the 1980's, under the direction of the Utah County Commissioners, I served as a member of the Provo Canyon Advisory Board, helping to facilitate the redesign and construction of US 189 through Provo Canyon. That was the most diverse board I have ever been a part of -- whether collecting seeds, soil testing, protecting fish, or completing the necessary environmental impact statements, we worked diligently to make the canyon safer while maintaining the beauty and splendor we all enjoy. I have also had the opportunity to serve on many governing boards such as the national board of the Public Relations Society of America, the Utah Leadership Council, and the Utah Lake Commission. I have also served in many nonprofit organizations including the Children's Truth Foundation helping children of trauma, Tabatha's Way food pantry, and the Boy Scouts of America. I have enjoyed these opportunities to serve and feel they have provided me a diverse background of experiences that will help me in my continued service to the City of Woodland Hills.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Woodland Hills City Council 2016-present
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I grew up in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho on 100 acres of forest. I love the mountains, especially our mountains here in Woodland Hills. After last year’s Bald Mountain/Pole Creek fires I have tirelessly worked with our county, state, and federal delegation to get the post-fire mitigation projects approved and funded. The threats of flooding, debris flow, and mudslides are real, and I will do everything in my power to protect the residents of Woodland Hills. Public Safety is not only our responsibility, it is one of my top priorities. I have experience, leadership, and integrity and will continue to serve to the best of my abilities.