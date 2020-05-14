BYU gymnastics head coach Guard Young has been appointed to the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Committee beginning Sept.1, 2020.
The NCAA Gymnastics Committee is responsible for governing the policies and procedures of the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championship. Young's term of service will continue through Aug. 31, 2024.
"I am really looking forward to the opportunity to serve on the NCAA Women's Gymnastics committee," Young said. "I was on a men's gymnastics roll committee at the NCAA level during my time at Oklahoma, so I have gotten to experience a little bit of what it is like. I'm really excited to be at the ground level where decisions are made. Hopefully I can share insights from my years as a gymnast and coach, and have unique opportunities to learn from this appointment."
Young competed on the BYU men's gymnastics team from 1996-2000 where he won six All-America awards and two NCAA Individual National Championships on the vault in 1999 and 2000. Following his career as a gymnast at BYU, he competed on the USA Senior National Gymnastics team from 2000-04, winning a team silver medal at the 2001 World Championships in Ghent, Belgium, and a team silver medal the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.
"This is a great opportunity for a coach with Guard's background as a former collegiate gymnast and Olympian to serve in this leadership role with the NCAA," said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. "We are excited to have him represent BYU on this important committee."
Before coming to BYU, Young was an assistant coach for the men's gymnastics team at University of Oklahoma from 2000-05 and 2011-15. In nine seasons with the Sooners, he was part of four NCAA championship teams (2002, 2003, 2005, 2015) and five NCAA runner-up teams (2001, 2004, 2012, 2013, 2014).
In 2010, Young was inducted into the BYU Hall of Fame, joining his father Wayne, who was a BYU gymnast from 1970-75 and captained the 1976 USA Olympic team. Young was named the head coach of the BYU women's gymnastics team in May 2015. In 2019, he was named Mountain Rim Gymnastics Coach of the Year after leading the Cougars to a No. 21 ranking and a meet score of 197.00 for the first time in 15 years. In 2020, Young led BYU to a No. 16 ranking and the first MRGC Championship since joining the conference in 2016.
Young earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications from BYU in 2001. He his wife, Alisha, have three children.
BYU's Taylei Williams, UVU's Basia Query earn academic honors for softball
BYU softball player Taylei Williams and UVU softball player Basia Query were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team Thursday.
Williams, who boasts a 3.93 GPA as an exercise and wellness major, was one of four outfielders named to the District 8 team which is compromised of schools from the seven western states as well as Canada.
A junior, Williams is in her second season with the Cougars after transferring from Southern Utah University following her freshman season. The Utah native started every game in the shortened 2020 season mostly in the outfield before taking over the shortstop position due to an injury of a teammate.
Following the 2020 season, Williams ranks in the BYU all-time career record books at No. 6 in sacrifice flies and No. 10 in stolen base percentage.
Query is a three-time Academic All-WAC selection during her career at Utah Valley and is one of three seniors, joining Devyn Cretz and Kaycie Jensen, to recently announce they'll return for the 2021 season. The Henderson, Nevada recently completed her degree in marketing with a 3.77 GPA and will begin the MBA program at UVU this fall.
Query is a career .315 hitter with 15 home runs and 80 runs batted in. Through 19 games in the 2020 season, she batted .317 and ranked fourth in the WAC in batting average, slugging percentage (.397) and on-base percentage (.386). She ranked third in the WAC in hits (20) and RBIs (9). Query is one of two players from the WAC to receive All-District honors, joining Seattle U's Carley Nance.
Both will now be considered for an Academic All-America selection which will be announced from June 8-11.