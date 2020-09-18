Concerns over the high spike in COVID-19 cases in both the state and county had Utah County Commissioners, 22 mayors and Dr. Angela Dunn from the Utah State Health Department on an urgent Zoom meeting Friday.
There were no decisions made -- and no direction given -- just plenty of discussion, according to Orem Mayor Richard Brunst, who was on the meeting.
On Thursday, new cases reached 911 in Utah, the highest since the pandemic started. On Friday the number of new cases in one day increased to 1,117. About 40% of those cases are from Utah County. The county has only 20% of the state's population.
During his Thursday COVID-19 update press conference, Governor Gary Herbert said if things did not calm down, the state may have to go back to the Orange phase.
That didn’t sit well with some of the mayors and others on the meeting, who believe education rather than mandates remains the best approach.
“I believe some would like a countywide mandate,” Brunst said. “Some mayors don’t and the sheriff doesn’t.”
According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, spokesman for the Utah County Sheriff’s office, Sheriff Mike Smith has not changed his stance on the issue.
“This is not something we’re going to enforce. If you start trying to enforce community health mandates, people will fight against it,” Cannon said. “Education is the best approach.”
On Friday, following the meeting, Smith added: "For me, community policing is huge. It's a health problem. I hate to see it criminalized. It's a no win for law enforcement."
With today's case numbers, the commissioners will hold another meeting over the weekend, where it is anticipated that some decisions will be made. The time has yet to be set for that meeting.
"Support was shown for a countywide positive education campaign with strong student engagement and involvement," Provo spokesperson Nicole Martin said. "Additionally, policy ideas were discussed, such as a mask mandate of large gatherings or limiting numbers at mass gatherings. Both measures are directed at large gatherings taking place off-campus, considered to be a probable contributor to the case increase."
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said students need to understand their role is this.
"The bottom line is we need students to understand how important their compliance is to the overall health of our community," Kaufusi said. "We wear a mask to protect ourselves, yes, but more importantly, to protect others -- especially the vulnerable, who so need our cooperation for their health."
Kaufusi added that students will play a pivotal role in community safety -- for better or worse, but she acknowledges their compliance cannot be forced.
Kaufusi has dedicated $100,000 to a large-scale student mask education campaign with student involvement in the planning and execution. This is phase two of the MaskUp Provo campaign.
Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge, who chairs the commission, said in a written statement following Friday’s meeting that he was “ready to ask the Governor, as prescribed by statute, to allow Utah County to enact tighter guidelines than the current state public health order” and said he would support a mask mandate “despite the enforcement challenges” expressed by mayors and law enforcement officials.
“I do not have all of the answers or the authority to enact policy unilaterally, but I wanted to make my willingness to move forward with the recommendations from our state health officials known,” Ainge wrote. “If the local data on the spread of the virus is not compelling enough, perhaps the very real threat of the Governor moving Utah County back to the orange phase, causing more economic pain and disruption to our kids in the classroom(,) will provide the necessary motivation.”
Ainge, who said the meeting took place so county officials could “learn more about this spike and discuss our policy options,” added that he would also support alternatives proposed at Friday’s meeting, including using an “incentive approach” and encouraging mask compliance rather than mandating it.
“As a resident, I will continue to mask up and practice physical distancing,” he said. “I ask each of our residents (and our college students in particular) to please do the same. By acting together with urgency we can reduce the spread of COVID-19, minimize further economic disruption and preserve our kids’ opportunity to learn in the classroom.”
More updates to this story are expected throughout the day.