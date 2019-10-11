A routine traffic stop reportedly turned into a drug bust on Friday after Provo police officers found almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of heroin inside an Uber vehicle.
Edgar Esteban Ramos Valdez, 22, was arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony.
He reportedly booked an Uber driver who picked him up from a hotel in Provo on Friday morning and traveled to Orem along University Parkway, according to a police probable cause report.
A police officer noticed the driver was following too closely and made improper lane changes, so a traffic stop was initiated.
"The back seat passenger appeared very nervous and was making exaggerated furtive movements on my approach," the officer wrote in the report. "I asked the passenger why he was so nervous and he stated he was fine. The passenger would not make eye contact with me when I asked him questions."
Since the passenger, identified as Valdez, appeared more nervous than normal, the officer asked for a K-9 to respond to the scene.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found a black duffle bag on the floor near Valdez, the report stated. Inside were several packages wrapped in plastic that turned out to be nearly 11 pounds of meth and more than two pounds of heroin.
The Uber driver stated Valdez reportedly brought the bag into the vehicle when he was picked up at the hotel, police reported.
Valdez is being held at the Utah County Jail on a $20,000 bail.