The United States Senate passed a bill Thursday that would settle current and future water rights claims by the Navajo Nation in Utah and authorize $210 million in federal funding for water infrastructure to provide the Nation with clean drinking water.
The Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Sen. Martha McSally, R-Arizona, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, would “settle a decades-long negotiation among the Navajo Nation, federal government and the State of Utah over water rights for Utah Navajos,” according to a summary of the bill, and “demonstrates a commitment to working towards orderly, cost-effective, and fair Indian water right settlements in western states.”
“Passing this bill is an important part of keeping a longstanding promise by the federal government to Native American tribal members,” the summary said. “It would significantly contribute to the water needs of the Navajo Nation in Utah — half of its population lacks indoor plumbing — and resolve a legal claim in a fiscally responsible way designed to prevent millions in additional legal costs.”
The Navajo Nation, which spans across Arizona, New Mexico and southeastern Utah, has long lacked access to clean drinking water and water infrastructure.
According to the Navajo Nation Department of Water Resources, nearly a third of the Navajo Nation population “does not have access to clean reliable drinking water.”
Additionally, the Navajo Nation has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CNN reported on May 18 that the Navajo Nation had surpassed New York and New Jersey as having the highest per-capita COVID-19 infection rate in the country.
There have been 6,020 positive coronavirus cases and 277 deaths in the Navajo Nation as of Friday, according to the Navajo Department of Health.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted the Navajo Nation in our state, and the shortage of running water in nearly half of homes is contributing to the spread,” Romney said in a press release. “With this legislation, we will be able to provide access to water and wastewater facilities for the Navajo Nation and also provide the long-needed water infrastructure for its citizens.”
In addition to authorizing $210 million in federal funding for water development projects and settling all water rights claims by the Navajo Nation within Utah, the bill would also provide the Nation with the right to deplete 81,500 acre-feet of water a year from Utah’s apportionment of the Colorado River Basin.
The state of Utah would be required to contribute $8 million in installments over three years, according to a summary of the bill, and has already approved the funding.
Gov. Gary Herbert praised the bill and called it “the result of more than 15 years of good faith work between Utah leaders, the U.S. Department of Interior, and the Navajo Nation.”
“It will create clean drinking water projects for our Navajo friends and certainly for Utah’s future water needs,” Herbert said in the press release.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the coronavirus pandemic has “compounded” the “drinking water crisis on the Navajo Reservation” and asked the House to pass the bill “without delay.”
“As the Navajo Nation continues to struggle to address COVID-19, we welcome the passage by the United States Senate of the Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Act, which would provide desperately needed funding for clean drinking water to our members,” Nez said in the press release.
Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, introduced a version of the bill in the House in January 2019. Utah's other federal representatives, Republicans John Curtis and Chris Stewart and Democrat Ben McAdams, signed on as cosponsors.
There have been other efforts to assist the Navajo Nation during the pandemic. Last month, the Utah Farm Bureau raised money to deliver thousands of pounds of lamb to the Navajo Mountain, Mexican Water, Aneth and Oljato chapters of the Navajo Nation, which are each located in San Juan County.