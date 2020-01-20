While shoveling driveways and making snowmen this week, were you daydreaming about strawberries and cream, parades, swimming with your family and summer night rodeos? If you were, you are not alone.
The Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days committee is already thinking about and planning this year’s annual celebration, to be held June 13–21. Not only has the planning begun, but the committee members are reaching out to the public for help. This year’s theme will be chosen by a community member and that person will also win some prizes.
According to the Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days Facebook page, “We need your creativity in coming up with a tagline/theme for Strawberry Days 2020. It’s our 99th year!” Within a day of the contest being announced, over 100 different ideas were shared on the page. Many of the ideas incorporate strawberries or the fact that it is the 99th year of the celebration or other tidbits from the city’s history.
Every year, the weeklong celebration has a different theme, which symbolizes and describes something about the community, its history and the celebration itself. Usually, committee members decide on the theme. This year, committee member Lisa Young had the idea to elicit ideas from community members. Anyone who would like to is encouraged to come up with an original idea for the theme or tagline. Committee members will select the winning theme and the winner will receive gift cards to local businesses Purple Turtle, Taco Amigo, Sodalicious and Allred’s Ace Hardware.
At almost a century old, Strawberry Days is considered to be the longest-running community celebration in Utah, according to http://strawberrydas.org. Some of the past themes include “United Under the G,” “Rooted in the Past-Building for the Future” and “Home of the Free…Because of the Brave.”
Strawberry Days is just one of the many community celebrations that occur during the summer months across Utah County every year. The week of festivities always includes a rodeo, parade, concert in the park, carnival, Huck Finn Day and other activities, some which change from year to year. Fresh strawberries and cream are served at many of the events throughout the week.
Suggested themes must be given by Jan. 24. The winning idea will be announced on Feb. 1. Ideas can be posted on Instagram @PGSTRAWBERRYDAYS or on Facebook on the Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days page.