EPHRAIM — Utah State University Ephraim (USU Ephraim) assistant professor Dr. Shireen Keyl, returned from an academic year researching and lecturing at University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. Keyl was awarded a grant as a Fulbright U.S. Core Scholar to teach and research in Jordan from September 2018 to July 2019.
During the academic year, Keyl conducted fieldwork at a grassroots non-governmental organization in Amman, Jordan called Sawiyan which means “together” in Arabic. Sawiyan works in collaboration with Sudanese and other minority refugees to create sustainable initiatives, such as advocacy, community development, inclusion and anti-discrimination, emergency assistance, trainings and educational programs.
“It is at the intersection of educational programs and anti-discrimination that I have been working on in collaboration with other Sawiyan stakeholders and volunteers,” said Keyl. “This endeavor is one of the first of its kind in Jordan that includes anti-racism initiatives informed by a critical pedagogical framework.”
Keyl’s teaching interests at USU Ephraim focus on the anthropology of education, with an emphasis on girls’ and women’s education in a global context, particularly in the Middle East region. Previous to her Fulbright program in Jordan, Keyl conducted fieldwork in Turkey, Iran, and Lebanon.
“We are extremely proud Dr. Keyl’s efforts creating sustainable education programs globally,” stated Nancy Glomb, USU Associate Vice-President. “Keyl’s experience working as a Fulbright scholar provides tremendous value to our students pursuing a degree locally in education by providing a global perspective even in a rural area.”
Six USU faculty members were granted Fulbright Scholar awards for the 2018-2019 year, participating in programs in Cambodia, Finland, Jordan, Kosovo, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. The deadline for 2020-2021 Fulbright U.S. Scholars applications is September 4, 2019. Faculty and students interested in the Fulbright program can contact the campus Fulbright advisors at exchangevisitors@usu.edu.
