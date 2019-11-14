After a recent BYU women’s basketball practice, head coach Jeff Judkins had a heart-to-heart with his starters and most experienced players.
After he left, the players continued the discussion.
There’s apparently a lot to talk about early in the season.
The Cougars lost opener at Washington State on Saturday 67-50, a rough start all around for a team expected to compete for a West Coast Conference title.
Judkins is preaching patience as BYU opens the 2019-20 home schedule tonight against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“It’s going to take some time,” Judkins said. “A good example of that is this year’s Utah Jazz. They have all these players coming in and the roles have changes. It takes a while for a team to be able to get that going. If we could have had maybe a couple of more games before we played Washington State that would have helped. It was a tough opener on the road.”
Judkins said the Cougars had a home game lined up for Nov. 5 but the team backed out of the deal.
“I thought we played good defense against Washington State,” Judkins said, “but we struggled to score. There were a lot of reasons for it. We just haven’t got our chemistry yet on offense and with Shaylee being gone.”
He means Shaylee Gonzales, the team’s leading scorer as a freshman who tore her ACL this summer and is expected to miss the entire season while she heals. With Gonzales out, everyone’s role has changed including Maria Albiero.
The junior guard from Brazil came off the bench for most of her career at BYU, playing in 62 games and starting seven times. Last year, she averaged around 15 minutes a game and averaged 3.2 points per contest.
On Saturday, she played 29 minutes against Washington State but struggled to score (0 for 8 from the field) and fouled out.
“Now the ball is with Maria more and with Paisley (Johnson) and Brenna (Chase-Drollinger). They have to all be a little more offensive minded. We didn’t take care of some of the little things that we need to do to win. We didn’t take good shots when we needed to and when we needed to get to the basket. The positive side was our defense and I thought Jasmine (Moody) played really well, especially in the first half.”
As for Albiero, Judkins is confident she will learn how to thrive in her new role as the main point guard.
“I think she’s accepted it well,” Judkins said. “She wanted it and I think Maria has prepared herself for it. She’s a different player than Shaylee and her talents are a little bit different. She has to play her game within the offense. She’s proven that she’s solid on offense and on defense. Set really sets the tone for us offensively. She’s excited because this is what she came to BYU for, to play for a good team, be a starter and to be able to have that opportunity.”
Albiero is a very good athlete who can handle the ball well. Her strengths are defense, an area she feels she has improved, and the ability to get her shot off from the perimeter.
Albiero said the discussion with her teammates after practice was about focusing on the start of Thursday’s game against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“We were just talking about how much we can learn from our last game,” Albiero said. “We were talking about playing with urgency and being more ready, bringing good energy every day to practice and to games. We have a different team this year with different players playing different roles. We’re all just trying to figure out how to help the team.
“No one wants to get their opportunity to play like I did with the injury to Shaylee, but it is what it is. It’s heartbreaking to have that situation, but my mindset is that I’m a different player than Shaylee. I’m going to try to play my game, be a leader a fill my role to help and create for my teammates.”