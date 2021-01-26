Having a 12-day break in the middle of January is certainly not the ideal situation for college basketball teams but that was what the BYU women's squad had to deal with after COVID-19 issues forced three straight postponements.
The question going into Tuesday afternoon's game in the Marriott Center in Provo against Pacific (rescheduled from Jan. 16) was how the Cougars would respond.
BYU answered quickly and emphatically.
The Cougars dominated the first quarter as part of a 30-4 run, turning an early 5-2 deficit into a 32-9 lead. BYU wasn't threatened the rest of the way, rolling to the 81-60 win over the Tigers.
"Twelve days is a long time to go without playing a game," Cougar sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales told the BYUtv audience after the game. "We came out here very, very prepared. Every practice we come out with energy and intensity. We know that if we don't play we have to step up and keep pushing. I was just super-excited to finally play a basketball game."
BYU looked to attack from the start, often pushing the ball quickly up the court after Pacific missed shots or turnovers. That aggressiveness often resulted in open looks in transition.
Gonzales was impressive at both ends of the court during the early Cougar spurt. Her defense helped BYU stymie the Tigers, then she poured in 11 points to propel the home team into the lead.
During the run, the Cougars tallied six layups, three 3-pointers (two from senior guard Tegan Graham) and a pair of jump shots to go with three free throws as they built the lead.
But the biggest impact was on defense, where Pacific struggled to get into a rhythm and only made three field goals and a pair of foul shots in the opening quarter.
The Tigers ended up with 20 total turnovers, which BYU turned into 23 points.
"Our defense today was amazing," Gonzales told BYUtv. "The most important thing in this game was defense. That boosts up. It boosts our confidence and really helped in the end."
Pacific fell behind by as many as 29 points in the first half put together its best stretch as it tried to scrap its way back into the game in the third quarter.
The Tigers went on a 10-3 run and got the Cougar lead under 20 points, but BYU never allowed the visitors to get any more momentum than that and always found a way to maintain the advantage.
The Cougars were led by Gonzales, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.
BYU also got excellent performances from Graham (16 points, six rebounds), from senior center Sara Hamson (12 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and three steals) and from senior guard Maria Albiero (seven points, six rebounds and six assists).
Pacific was paced by senior guard Valerie Higgins, who tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals.
The Tigers also feature a pair of former Utah Valley high school stars who got to play in front of family in Provo. Ex-Lehi star Cassidy Johnson tallied eight points and six rebounds in 16 minutes of play while ex-Springville standout Savannah Whitehead (formerly Savannah Sumsion) had five points in 12 minutes of action.
The Cougars were playing without starting forward Lauren Gustin, who is quarantining after COVID-19 exposure.
That meant BYU had to have players step up to account for the 12.2 points per game and 13.5 rebounds per game she has averaged this year, but the Cougars got the job done.
BYU (9-2, 5-1) is next scheduled to host San Diego at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for noon and the game will be broadcast on BYUtv.