BYU women’s basketball coach Jeff Judkins didn’t waste any time letting his six-member freshman class know the challenges they are facing.
“Our first practice this summer Juddy scrimmaged all the upperclassmen against all the freshmen,” Cougar guard Shaylee Gonzales said. “It was kind of funny he did that and kind of put them in their place. As a freshman coming in, you really have no idea what to expect. You’re hoping to play and you’re probably the best player from your high school. Now you’re playing against college girls who are older, bigger, stronger and faster.
“We love playing with the freshmen and pushing them. They have been doing a great job and I’m super proud of them. We’re on our grind this summer and we’re excited for the season.”
The makeup of the 2021-22 roster is unusual because of the pandemic. BYU’s four seniors — Paisley Harding, Sara Hamson, Maria Albiero and Tegan Graham — all decided to take advantage of the NCAA granting players another year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Not only is Judkins dealing with a larger-than-usual 18-player roster; he has 12 very experienced players and six green freshmen with nothing in between.
“One of the biggest challenges is what I’ll do with the freshmen,” Judkins said. “I can’t play them all and they might be better off redshirting because of all the experience we have. But the leadership of the upperclassmen has been really good so far with the young kids.”
Gonzales was named West Coast Conference co-Player of the Year and was a starter in 2020-21 along with Harding, Hamson, Albiero and Lauren Gustin, who averaged a double-double in her first year in Provo. The Cougars finished 19-6, upset Rutgers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and nearly knocked off Arizona in the second round. The Wildcats went on to make their first NCAA Finals appearance before falling to Stanford by a single point.
“My team wasn’t satisfied last year,” Judkins said. “I really felt like we could have beaten Arizona if Paisley had been healthy. They want to go and cause some damage next year. They want to win a conference championship and this will be the best year for us to do that if we stay healthy and the girls come together.”
Judkins said he has challenged his experienced players to improve by focusing on individual workouts.
“Lauren has to be more offensive minded,” he said. “People know who she is know. Tegan has go to be more offensive minded, too. Shaylee wants to be better coming off pick and rolls. She wants to make less turnovers and she’s working on her ball handling.
“Paisley is in the best shape I’ve ever seen and has been really focused. Maria got a tryout with the Brazilian national team and made it until the last cut. She’s improved a lot.”
One of the problems of having such a successful and experienced roster is scheduling: Judkins said the Cougars were to play in a preseason tournament at Hawaii but it was canceled because organizers couldn’t find other teams that wanted to play BYU or defending national champion Stanford.
The freshman class is talented. Emma Calvert, a 6-foot-4 post player from Fremont, was the state’s Ms. Basketball. Herriman guard Lealani Falatea was Utah’s Class 6A Player of the Year and Logan guard Amber Kartchner the 4A Player of the Year.
Alex Barcello’s younger sister, Amanda, joins her brother at BYU after a stellar high school career in Arizona. Rose Bubakar is an athletic wing player from Maryland and New Zealand native Arial Williams-Mackey is a lock down defender.
They are all learning the ropes from the rest of the experienced roster.
“All six of the freshmen are really good,” Judkins said. “We’re really excited. They are the future of BYU women’s basketball in the next three or four years. Our practices right now are way more competitive. Everybody wants to play more minutes so there are a lot of things going on that are really positive.”
“This group could be one of our better teams if they all stay healthy and we don’t have any issues. Our goal is to get everybody better than they were last year and we’ve challenged the girls to do some things this summer. We want them to be in the gym more, sacrifice more, have more individual workouts. Hopefully, all of those things will pay off.”