Shaylee Gonzales is back doing Shaylee Gonzales things for the BYU women’s basketball team.
Watch and learn.
Gonzales, the West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, missed the entire 2019-20 season due to a knee injury. This year, Gonzales is making the court her own personal playground.
She opened the season with a 30-point outburst in a win against LSU. In a home victory against Big Sky favorite Montana State Gonzales inbounded the ball of the backside of an unsuspecting Wildcat and scored — twice. The second time, she stole Montana State’s subsequent inbounds pass and scored again.
In six games, Gonzales is averaging 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 56% from the field and 44% from the 3-point line for the Cougars, who have started the season 5-1.
“I’m very lucky to have the opportunity to coach a player of her talent, her determination and her feel for the game,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “With Shayee, basketball is important to her. She loves basketball. This is her life. She really focuses on it.
“Before the game (against Montana State), she told me ‘this is my first home game in 22 months.’ That’s what she’s thinking. Teams will try to take things away from her so hopefully we’ll have good balance from others. What she does best is creates shots for other people and we didn’t have that last year.”
As for the tricks off of inbounds plays, Gonzales said she learned it from her coach in high school. When an opponent turns her back on Gonzales under the basket, she knows she can pull it off.
“If they’re playing me like that, I’m doing it every time,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales said she marked the days on the calendar every day she was out and working on her recovery.
“During the offseason I went home early because of COVID and got some extra work done with my Dad, my brother and against other boys,” Gonzales said. “I’m not a player who gets nervous for games but because of my big comeback I felt a little nervous. Honestly, I’m surprised how well I’ve been doing. My teammates help me with that and get me open shots. Our team chemistry is awesome.”
Here’s a look at how the WCC shapes up in 2021.
West Coast Conference Power Rankings1. No. 23 Gonzaga (5-2)Trending: The Bulldogs have won four games in a row
Best player: Jill Townsend, 5-11 Sr. G (14.6 ppg, 87% FTs)
Best win: An 89-50 victory against Wyoming in Laramie.
The Word: Gonzaga was picked to win the regular-season title and pushed top-ranked South Carolina before falling 79-72 in late November. The Bulldogs only other loss came in overtime at South Dakota State. Per usual, Gonzaga is deep and very difficult to beat in Spokane.
2. BYU (5-1)Trending: The Cougars have averaged 81 points per game in winning three in a row.
Best player: Shaylee Gonzales, 5-10 So. G (21.2 ppg, 89% FT, 48% 3s)
Best win: A 67-51 victory against LSU at the South Point Shootout.
The Word: The tandem of Gonzales and Lauren Gustin is tough to handle and the Cougars have some depth. A slow start by Sara Hamson, the nation’s top shot blocker last season, is troublesome. The 6-foot-7 senior is averaging just 10.4 minute per game so far because of foul trouble and has only six blocked shots.
3. Portland (3-3)Trending: The Pilots lost two straight games to end the preseason.
Best player: Alex Fowler, 6-1 So. F (16.5 ppg, 2.5 spg)
Best win: The Pilots have two victories against Seattle U (82-70 and 80-68).
The Word: Portland won the WCC Tournament title last year after being picked to finish last in the preseason. No one will be taking the Pilots for granted in 2021 with Fowler, Maddie Muhlheim (10.8) and Haylee Andrews (10.4 ppg) back from last year’s team.
4. San Diego (3-2)Trending: The Toreros are the top turnover margin team in the WCC after the preseason (+7.80).
Best player: Jordyn Edwards, 5-8 Sr. G (11.8 ppg, 2.8 apg)
Best win: A 75-56 victory against UC Irvine.
The Word: San Diego will always be in the hunt because of its defense, which can create a lot of opportunities in transition against teams who are careless with the ball. The Toreros also lead the WCC in offensive rebounds per game (16.20).
5. San Francisco (4-2)Trending: The Dons have won four games in a row.
Best player: Ioanna Krimili 5-10 RFr. G (20.5 ppg)
Best win: A 67-62 victory at Cal, its first win over the Bears since 2001.
The Word: USF was picked to finish last in the WCC preseason poll but a potent offense, led by redshirt freshman Krimili, boasts four double-digit scorers and the top field goal percentage (47%) in the WCC.
6. Pepperdine (3-1)Trending: The Waves won three games in a row before falling to Cal Baptist 75-67.
Best player: Malia Bambrick 5-10 Jr. G (14.3 ppg)
Best win: A 54-46 victory against New Mexico State of the WAC.
The Word: Bambrick is a proven scorer and the defense is tough but the Waves, picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll, need to find some offensive help to move up in the standings.
7. Pacific (2-1)Trending: The Tigers won both games at the UNLV Tournament.
Best player: Valerie Higgins, 6-1 Sr. G (16.5 ppg)
Best win: A 77-75 overtime victory against UNLV on the Rebels home floor.
The Word: Higgins and Brooklyn McDavid (14.5 ppg) provide most of the firepower for the Tigers but redshirt freshman Rosie Schweizer posted 21 points in the victory against UNLV and her continued progress is crucial for Pacific.
8. Saint Mary’s (2-4)Trending: The Gaels have won two games in a row after starting 0-4.
Best player: Madeline Holland, 5-11 Jr. G (12.2 ppg)
Best win: An 83-68 victory against Nevada.
The Word: One of the Gaels best players, sophomore Sam Simon, opted out of the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 and stayed in Australia. Redshirt freshman Finau Tonga, who is from Taylorsville, has come on strong and could provide some much needed inside scoring punch.
9. Santa Clara (4-2)Trending: The Broncos have won three games in a row.
Best player: Ashlyn Herlihy, 6-1 Sr. F (12.2 ppg)
Best win: Santa Clara has beaten UCSB twice (82-60, 73-51).
The Word: The Broncos were quarantined for two weeks to start the season but seems to have found some footing with three straight wins to end the preseason. Herlihy and Lindsey VanAllen (11.0 ppg) are the top players for Santa Clara.
10. Loyola Marymount (1-4)Trending: The Lions have lost three straight games.
Best player: Ciera Ellington, 5-10 So. G (12.5 ppg)
Best win: A 66-56 victory against UC Irvine.
The Word: The Lions are struggling to find offense, averaging a WCC low 57.2 points per game in the preseason. Ellington and Khari Clark (11.0) will need help from freshman guard Nicole Rodriguez to boost the offense.