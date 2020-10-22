Now in his second season at the helm of the Utah Valley women’s basketball team, former BYU assistant Dan Nielson believes his best recruiting work was when he convinced 6-5 center Josie Williams to stay in Orem.
When Nielson took the job last May, Williams was already in the transfer portal. Neilson’s first order of business — even before he was able to get his coaching staff completely set — was to sell Williams on his vision.
“I love the coaches,” Williams said. “They are amazing. I made my best decision ever coming back to UVU. We’ve done great things in the program. It’s on the rise and getting better every year.”
Last year, Williams was the third leading scorer on the team (9.4 points per game) while averaging six rebounds per contest. She led the team by shooting 48 percent from the field and logging 19 blocks.
Nielson expects more in 2020-21.
“Josie’s understanding of our system coming into this year from a knowledge standpoint is better,” Nielson said. “For us to be really good we need her to be a presence down low on both sides of the court consistently. We really want to play inside-out. She was the second-most efficient player in the league last year and we want her to continue to improve on her finishing inside. Her fitness level is up so she can play more minutes.
“She was the first kid to commit to us when she decided to stay,” Nielson said. “She bought into the idea of making Utah Valley a place not to be looked over. It’s a place you can go and win championships. Josie has worked really hard this summer and she should be one of the best players in the league.”
Williams and her teammates have begun full team practices and she understands how her role will increase this year.
“In talking with the coaches, this season my role is to be a leader. I need to post up hard and do what I can to get the defenders attention. That will get our shooters open. When I’m one-on-one I need to score and when I’m doubled teamed I need to get the ball out the shooters. There will be pressure on me to perform, but it’s good pressure.”
Nielson said one big focus this summer was to become a better shooting team. Last season, the Wolverines shot 39 percent from the floor and 28 percent from the 3-point line.
“We watch film from last year and we see we’re getting open shots, we just have to hit them,” Nielson said. “We’ll also have more willing and capable defenders this season. We’re always preaching to them that if we can add four or five points on offense and subtract four or five points on defense, That’s 18 to 20 wins and we’ll be right on track.”
Leading scorer and first team All-Western Athletic Conference forward Jordan Holland (12.8 points per game) graduated and second leading scorer Eva Braslis (10.4) decided to transfer to Pepperdine. Williams and junior guard Maria Carvalho both played well during WAC play last season and are expected to step up in 2020-21.
Northridge transfer Rae Falatea and Midland College transfer Kayla Anderson are newcomers who have shown well in practice. Nielson is still hoping NCAA waivers for former Timpview standout Shay Fano, who transferred from Southern Utah, and former BYU guard Leilani Otuafi will be approved soon.
“We don’t have a superstar that will average 18 or 20 points per game, but we will have a lot more players that legitimately can average nine to 13 points,” Nielson said. “We’ll have more balance and better skill level and ability. They are all super-competitive and on board with what we can do together.”
Nielson said he was just about done with the preseason schedule, which has obviously been difficult due to COVID-19 and many conferences adding games to league schedules.
Williams said she and her teammates are confident they can improve over last year’s 12-19 mark that included a 9-6 WAC record.
“First of all we are going to win the conference,” Williams said. “That is our No. 1 goal and I think it’s 100% attainable with the talent and the group we have. We want to go make a statement. I think we have a lot of depth this year that will help with that.”