Adobe releases 'Digital Academy Playbook'
Adobe announced Wednesday the company is open-sourcing the process behind their Adobe Digital Academy program, which, according to a press release, increases opportunity for local residents who otherwise wouldn't be able to receive tech training to enter the tech workforce.
The company is open-sourcing its academy process with the release of the Adobe Digital Academy Playbook. Adobe also announced its commitment to place 99% of Adobe Digital Academy graduates into full-time positions, either at Adobe or another tech company.
In a blog post on the Adobe website, the company explains it will place graduates by spreading awareness of the success of modern apprenticeship programs and bringing more visibility to talented candidates who have gone through the Adobe program, work with online education company General Assembly to provide training and education to candidates as well as career coaching and networking opportunities, and also work with Paradigm to ensure candidates are set up for long-term success.
“Adobe Digital Academy graduates are bringing innovation, creativity and an impressive work ethic to their new teams,” said Katie Juran, senior director of diversity and inclusion at Adobe. “By sharing our playbook, we hope to help other companies develop similar apprenticeship programs. And we’re excited to build a network of partner companies working together to reskill and diversify hiring across the industry.”
Through the academy, Adobe sponsors scholarships for career switchers from nontraditional backgrounds to attend a three-month web development, data science or UX bootcamp with General Assembly, according to the blog post. Adobe also partners with nonprofit organizations to source talented candidates. After completing the bootcamp, qualified candidates have the opportunity to interview for an apprenticeship at Adobe, after which many go on to full-time, entry-level positions.
UCCU purchases new corporate headquarters
Utah Community Federal Credit Union announced this week the purchase of its new corporate campus headquarters. The new site is located in the Riverwoods Research and Business Park at 360 W. 4800 North in Provo, the space previously occupied by FranklinCovey and Ancestry.com. The new location is also near the credit union's current location.
“Our current headquarters has served us well for over a quarter of a century,” UCCU President Bret VanAusdal said. “This move will enable us to meet the growing demands of our expanding membership for many years to come.”
The new headquarters consist of two building connected by a breezeway that make up a total of 130,000 square feet, which according to a press release, UCCU plans to utilize the space by consolidating all back-office functioning to one location and leasing the excess space until needed.
The transition to the new buildings will begin early next year. Upon completing the transition, UCCU will sell its current Riverwoods building.
“It’s an important step in our growth as a not-for-profit financial institution,” VanAusdal said. "In addition to ensuring our ability to improve the financial lives of our members, these buildings will further empower us in our mission to make the communities in which we live a better place to live, work and raise a family."
Business leaders meet with Utah Federal Delegation in Washington, D.C.
This week, 60 local business and community leaders traveled to meet with Utah's Federal Delegation to discuss the business community's federal priorities on the Salt Lake Chamber's annual Washington, D.C. trip. The trip began Tuesday and ends Friday.
"Utah's 'secret sauce' has always been one of collaboration between the public and private sector," said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber. "We ask for the Utah Federal Delegation's help and expertise to advance common sense legislation that aligns with our key federal priorities--immigration, trade, health care and infrastructure. Action on these topics will have a direct and positive impact on our business community, strengthen our labor force and maintain our economic competitiveness for years to come."
A press release describes the annual trip as a "high-level networking, educational and policy development opportunity." This year's trip is sponsored by EnergySolutions, Union Pacific and Zions Bank.
The full list of participating businesses and organizations is: 2020 Advisors, Ancestry, CBRE, Cedar City Chamber of Commerce, Clyde Companies, Inc., Comagine Health, Dental Select, Deseret Management Corporation, Downtown Alliance, Eide Bailey, EnergySolutions, Fidelity Investments, GENCOMM, Intermountain Healthcare, Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, Les Olson, Nightingale College, Norda College of Osteopathic Medicine, Penna Powers, Policy Impact Strategic Communications, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, Rocky Mountain Power, Salt Lake City Corporation, Salt Lake County, STOUT Building Contractors, Sunroc Corp., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, UCAIR, WCF Insurance, Wells Fargo, Western Governors University, and Zions Bank.