Collective Health opens Lehi customer experience center
Collective Health has officially expanded to Utah with the opening of its new Customer Experience Center in Lehi. The building will house over 100 existing Lehi-based employees and will grow to house more than 250 in the coming year, according to a press release. This is the company’s third location, in addition to a product development office in Chicago and its San Francisco headquarters.
The new office will be a central location for Collective Health’s Customer Experience team, the press release states, allowing the company to continue to expand its customer service to more members across the country.
Collective Health currently services over 200,000 members throughout all 50 states and maintains one of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the health care industry, according to the press release, using technology to simplify employer health care. Notable clients include Driscoll’s, Pinterest and Red Bull. The press release states Collective Health has also been recognized as one of Fortune’s great places to work.
“We’re thrilled to do this as part of Lehi’s vibrant tech community, and since joining the community earlier this year, we’ve seamlessly made tremendous progress in making it easier for people to understand, navigate and pay for healthcare,” said Scott Murray, chief customer experience officer, collective health. “The key to fulfilling our commitment to build a better healthcare experience is to scale and nurture an inclusive environment and culture with our own service team so we continue meeting our increasing client demand.”
The new Customer Experience Center takes up two floors of a 142,000 square-foot building on a 7.40-acre shared campus, which includes access to two gyms and a yoga room, mother’s rooms, mental health rooms for teams to de-stress, a break room and lounge area with a library, outdoor patios, gender neutral bathrooms, and green spaces “suited for the diverse Utah weather.”
NGA represents sale, lease of 50,000 square feet of office space
Newmark Grubbs ACRES announced this week the company has represented the sale and lease of over 50,000 square feet of office and industrial space in Utah County submarket within the last month.
Over 50,000 square feet sold or leased includes around 33,000 square feet of leasing at Mountain Tech South I in Lindon, made up of leasing to Elevate Athletics, Sunroc Building Materials, Inc. and Tranont. NGA made a sale to Zulu Marketing in Pleasant Grove for 22,513 square feet in a flex office building that Zulu in turn will lease some of to Aroma Tools.
“We have been able to bring very high-quality tenants to these industrial assets, and the Utah County submarket,” NGA Senior Vice President Ben Richardson said of the collective transactions.“Bolstering the tenant roster at these industrial and office assets with companies experiencing exceptional growth is a benefit to both building ownership as well as the surrounding community.”
Specifically, according to the press release, Tranont and Zulu Marketing are among the fastest growing companies in Utah, ranking on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, which ranked companies based on percentage of revenue growth from 2014-2017. Tranont ranked No. 321 with growth of 1,529% over the three-year period, and Zulu was ranked No. 861 with growth of 583%.