Utah County businesses are working around the clock to support law enforcement and entrepreneurial operations statewide.
Young Living, a Lehi-based essential oils company, announced its efforts to support surrounding communities during the fight against COVID-19 on Thursday. That same day, the company shared that it had donated over $233,000 to Meals on Wheels.
The money comes from Young Living’s proceeds from sales of the "Thieves" product line through March. The company donated one percent of all North American proceeds. The proceeds were allocated to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, which benefits programs in the U.S. and Canada.
"This significant donation provides certainty for Meals on Wheels during this uncertain time and a vital lifeline on which vulnerable older adults rely," said Ellie Hollander, Meals on Wheels America president and CEO, in a statement.
Additionally, the company had its employees sew thousands of fabric masks for workers still on duty at the company’s Spanish Fork warehouse. Since Young Living activated employees for this purpose, 2,000 masks have been sewn and surplus masks have been donated to local community organizations.
The company also has used its access to 3D printers to manufacture masks for Salt Lake and Utah County law enforcement officials. Young Living will make an initial mask donation of 30 3D printed masks to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in the coming days.
"It's been heartwarming to see the resourceful and creative ways that organizations have answered the call to service during this worldwide crisis, and Young Living is honored to do the same," said Jared Turner, president and COO at Young Living.
Another business, Fortem Technologies, also is lending supplies and manpower to ensure law enforcement authorities are properly protected during the pandemic.
The drone security technology company based in Pleasant Grove made an initial donation of 50 3D printed masks to the Provo City Police Department on Monday and by Wednesday had donated more than 80.
The printers are running 24 hours each day with over 40 masks being created per day to ensure the supply is continuously growing and law enforcement needs are met.
In addition, Young Living also was able to donate 500 packs of baby wipes, 500 bars of soap and 500 packages of toothpaste to Baby2Baby. Baby2Baby allocates baby essentials and personal care items to family resource centers, homeless shelters and health clinics across the U.S.
The D. Gary Young Young Living Foundation donated 1,728 boxes of cereal to The Cereal Project and over 400 pounds of food to the Utah Food Bank. The cereal has since been divided and distributed to local school children and families in need via the Jordan Education Foundation Central Principals Pantry.