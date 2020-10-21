Pleasant Grove's Collin Kartchner, a champion of keeping youth off of social media and devices and fighting against depression and suicide, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 40.
According to Kartchner’s #SavetheKids Facebook page, his purpose was to help kids and teens rise above the negative aspects of teen addiction and social media and helping parents reconnect with their kids.
According to a post on the Pleasant Grove Community Connection Facebook page by Pleasant Grove City Councilmember Cyd LeMone, Kartchner passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night.
“Many of you know Collin Kartchner," LeMone's post said. "He and his sweet family live in Pleasant Grove and you and your children have probably heard him speak in our local schools with his message of Saving the Kids from the negative effects of social media and becoming better parents as we focus on our children more than our phones. His message was powerful and it wasn’t just in our community, but across the nation that he spoke to students and families and changed lives.”
Kartchner is well known in Utah and other places across the country for his presentations at schools, youth groups, and parent and community meetings. He worked to get kids off of their devices and to connect with others in real life.
On a recent post on his Instagram @collinkartchner, he wrote, “Just another reminder to keep your kids, especially those girls, as far away from the darkness of social media as long as you possibly can.”
Kartchner had received a message from a girl who wrote that she wished she would have listened to him and deleted her social media accounts.
“I lost my way, got caught up in everything happening around me, and now, three years later, I’m getting treated for three different eating disorders along with anxiety,” she wrote.
“Kids will keep drowning. Kids will keep suffocating. Kids will continue to have their mental health crushed from stupid apps sold to parents as silly filters or funny dances,” Kartchner wrote.
Kartchner posted positive messages for youth often and advice for parents, in addition to warnings and ways to “save the kids.”
According to a gofundme account set up to help Kartchner’s family, he is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and four children.
“May we all practice one of his challenges of giving our loved ones eight-second hugs,” reads one of many tributes to Kartchner on Facebook. “He changed lives and touched many. He will be missed. Prayers to his family right now,” reads another.