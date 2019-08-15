Silence is golden at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.
Guests at the cafe’s concerts are asked to create a quiet environment focused on listening to songwriters tell the stories behind their hits.
Sundance Mountain Resort has partnered with Bluebird Cafe to bring the Nashville songwriter round experience to Utah for its 17th year this summer.
Songwriters Ashley Gorley, Chris DeStefano and Brett James joined forces at the last set of Sundance Bluebird Cafe Concert Series shows in July to perform country and pop hits including “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Kick the Dust Up” and “Mr. Know It All” they’ve written for singers like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Kelly Clarkson.
“Write what you know and good things happen,” Gorley said to the crowd as he told the story behind “I Lived It,” written for Blake Shelton.
Mari Turner, Sundance’s programming manager, said the series’ concert format has stayed the same throughout its 17 years, featuring “three artists who perform in the round, telling the stories behind their songs and joking and bantering and sharing the ups and downs of the music industry.”
Turner said the series has grown from its humble beginnings of selling about 25 tickets for concerts at the Owl Bar to selling out each show at the resort’s large outdoor amphitheater, recently doubling its number of annual concerts from four to eight due to high demand.
Four shows remain in the concert series this year, with Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley and Paul Overstreet set to perform Friday and Saturday and Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz and Dave Barnes playing Aug. 23-24.
Miller, who performed at Sundance about eight years ago, called the concert series “a great opportunity to come to a beautiful part of the country and sing our songs.”
“Having been there, it’s more exciting because I know how good the audiences are,” Miller said in a recent phone interview with the Daily Herald. “The thing that stuns me is there’s that many people there, and it’s like they’re sitting at the Bluebird Cafe. Everybody’s incredibly quiet and respectful, and it just makes it a neat experience for all of us.”
It’s fun to “give a behind-the-scenes insight to what Music Row in Nashville is all about” at the Bluebird Cafe Concert Series, according to Miller.
“I always find it to be a thrill to represent Nashville and to show that piece of our culture and take it everywhere, much less somewhere beautiful like Sundance,” Miller said.
Sharing the stories behind songs is “one of the funnest things” songwriters do, according to Miller.
“People love music, and if they’re fans enough of the songs, of the records, that they would come and hear us songwriters do our own versions and tell things about the songs that maybe the people have never heard, I mean that’s a big thrill,” Miller said.
Miller enjoys sharing the stage with other songwriters.
“We’re all friends and we all respect each other,” Miller said. “It’s a lot more fun to do it with people than to do it by yourself. … The whole thing is to make you feel like you’re just sitting in the living room, very unrehearsed by design, and I think that’s part of the magic.”
Turner said the series came about when resort founder Robert Redford was in Nashville making a film.
“He spent several nights at the Bluebird Cafe and loved it,” Turner wrote in an email to the Daily Herald. “He asked if they’d ever consider a venue in the West.”
The Bluebird Cafe Concert Series is unique because it highlights artists who “many times are not well-known names to the general public although they are very well-known to the artists and in the music industry,” according to Turner.
“They are the songwriters behind the hit songs of country music,” Turner said. “They are very talented and it’s so much fun to hear them tell the stories behind their songs and then perform them the way they wrote them.”
Miller said he wants audiences to understand “songwriting is its own craft.”
“In some capacity or another, a professional songwriter is on almost everything on the radio,” Miller said. “It’s an age-old craft of finding ideas, turning those ideas into a story, being brief, but yet making it make sense and being original, but yet it has to sound familiar enough that it resonates with people’s lives.”
The Bluebird Cafe experience is “very intimate” and “creates lasting memories,” according to Turner.
“We hope people will take away a love for the music that is shared, the artists — the stories they share and a love for this beautiful place in the mountains,” Turner said.