If You Go

BLUEBIRD CAFE CONCERT SERIES

When: Friday and Saturday featuring Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley and Paul Overstreet. Aug. 23-24 featuring Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz and Dave Barnes. Performances begin at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance

Tickets: $45-$55, with a barbecue dinner available at 6 p.m. prior to each show for $20

Info: (866) 734-4428, http://sundanceresort.com