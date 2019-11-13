Get in the mood for Christmas with a little help from these beloved holiday classics:

'Elf The Musical' at the SCERA

This musical, based on the film “Elf,” will help everyone embrace their inner elf and find Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays

Where: SCERA Center for the Arts; 745 S. State St., Orem

Cost: $12-$14

More info: https://scera.org/events/elf-the-musical/

'A Christmas Carol The Musical'

The Alpine Community Theatre will present “The Christmas Carol the Musical” with music by award-winning composer Alan Menken.

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 7

Where: 839 E. 900 North, American Fork

Cost: $10-$15

More info: https://facebook.com/events/462786334342209/

'A Christmas Carol' at the Angelus Theatre

The classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge will be performed at the Spanish Fork Angelus Theatre, with what the theater says will be affordably priced tickets to allow families to enjoy this holiday event.

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Where: Angelus Theatre; 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork

Cost: TBA

More info: https://angelustheatre.com

'A Christmas Carol' at the Hale Center Theater Orem

Celebrate the season with this Christmas classic. The production will tell the story of the three Christmas spirits who visit Ebenezer Scrooge to help him learn selflessness.

When: Nov. 30-Dec 23, 7:30 p.m., matinees will be available on select dates

Where: Hale Center Theater Orem; 225 W. 400 North, Orem

Cost: $24-$29

More info: https://haletheater.org/main-stage/show/17

'Youth Christmas Carol' at the Hale Center Theater Orem

This production at the Hale Center Theater in Orem will be performed by an all-youth cast.

When: Dec. 4-7, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hale Center Theater Orem; 225 W. 400 North, Orem

Cost: $8-$10

More info: http://webticketing.haletheater.org/showdates.php?s_id=499

'It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play' at the Covey Center for the Arts

The American holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” will come to life in this play that shares the story as a live 1940s radio broadcast.

When: Dec. 5-21

Where: Covey Center for the Arts; 425 W. Center St., Provo

Cost: $14-$16

More info: https://www.provo.org/community/covey-center-for-the-arts

'Laughing All the Way'

Head to this Christ-centered Christmas celebration featuring John Bytheway, Hank Smith, and Meg Johnson. Music will be performed by Carmen Rasmusen Herbert.

When: Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Timpview High; 3570 N. 650 East, Provo

Cost: $30-$35

More info: https://facebook.com/events/434866614037220

'Christmas Around the World'

This show captures the rich ethnic diversity of the world through choreography, song and music in native costumes.

When: Dec 6-7, 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday

Where: Marriott Center, 701 E. University Parkway, Provo

Cost: $9-$22

More info: https://facebook.com/events/984365631924834/

'The Santaland Diaries'

Head to An Other Theater Company for an irreverent holiday show, which includes a holiday-themed drag pre-show.

When: Dec. 6-21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Where: An Other Theater Company; 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo

Cost: $1-$100

More info: https://anothertheatercompany.com/

'A Tuna Christmas'

The Lehi Arts Council will present “A Tuna Christmas,” a play about the annual Christmas Yard Display Contest in a fictional town called Tuna, Texas.

When: Dec. 7-21, 7:30 p.m., Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Lehi Arts Center; 685 N. Center St., Lehi

Cost: $12-$15

More info: http://lehicityarts.org/events.html

'Don’t Kill Santa: An Evening of Storytelling With Donald Davis'

Storyteller Donald Davis, fan favorite at the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, will spin heartwarming holiday tales at the Provo City Library at Academy Square. 

When: Dec. 9, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Provo City Library at Academy Square; 550 N. University Ave., Provo

Cost: Free, but tickets are required

More info: https://facebook.com/events/517332089050444/

UMB presents 'Nutcracker'

Join the Utah Metropolitan Ballet for the “Nutcracker” at the Covey Center for the Arts. The show is filled with colorful characters, breathtaking costumes and majestic imagery.

When: Dec. 13-21, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays

Where: Covey Center for the Arts; 425 W. Center St., Provo

Cost: $24-$35

More info: https://provo.org/community/covey-center-for-the-arts

'A Christmas Carol' at the Provo City Library at Academy Square

Watch a performance of the Charles Dickens classic with this one-man telling of the story. Drama teacher Dane Allred recreates the story with more than 20 voices.

When: Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Provo City Library at Academy Square; 550 N. University Ave., Provo

Cost: Free

More info: https://provo.org/community/events-in-provo/-curm-12/-cury-2019/-item-51075

'The Johnson Files: An Improvised Christmas'

The Johnson Files Improv Show will celebrate the season with its show featuring a live cast of hilarious comedians.

When: Dec. 28 at 3, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Where: SCERA Center for the Arts: 745 S. State St., Orem

Cost: $25

More info: https://scera.org/events/the-johnson-files-an-improvised-christmas

