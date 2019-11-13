Get in the mood for Christmas with a little help from these beloved holiday classics:
'Elf The Musical' at the SCERA
This musical, based on the film “Elf,” will help everyone embrace their inner elf and find Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.
When: Nov. 29-Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays
Where: SCERA Center for the Arts; 745 S. State St., Orem
Cost: $12-$14
More info: https://scera.org/events/elf-the-musical/
'A Christmas Carol The Musical'
The Alpine Community Theatre will present “The Christmas Carol the Musical” with music by award-winning composer Alan Menken.
When: Nov. 29-Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 7
Where: 839 E. 900 North, American Fork
Cost: $10-$15
More info: https://facebook.com/events/462786334342209/
'A Christmas Carol' at the Angelus Theatre
The classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge will be performed at the Spanish Fork Angelus Theatre, with what the theater says will be affordably priced tickets to allow families to enjoy this holiday event.
When: Nov. 29-Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Where: Angelus Theatre; 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Cost: TBA
More info: https://angelustheatre.com
'A Christmas Carol' at the Hale Center Theater Orem
Celebrate the season with this Christmas classic. The production will tell the story of the three Christmas spirits who visit Ebenezer Scrooge to help him learn selflessness.
When: Nov. 30-Dec 23, 7:30 p.m., matinees will be available on select dates
Where: Hale Center Theater Orem; 225 W. 400 North, Orem
Cost: $24-$29
More info: https://haletheater.org/main-stage/show/17
'Youth Christmas Carol' at the Hale Center Theater Orem
This production at the Hale Center Theater in Orem will be performed by an all-youth cast.
When: Dec. 4-7, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hale Center Theater Orem; 225 W. 400 North, Orem
Cost: $8-$10
More info: http://webticketing.haletheater.org/showdates.php?s_id=499
'It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play' at the Covey Center for the Arts
The American holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” will come to life in this play that shares the story as a live 1940s radio broadcast.
When: Dec. 5-21
Where: Covey Center for the Arts; 425 W. Center St., Provo
Cost: $14-$16
More info: https://www.provo.org/community/covey-center-for-the-arts
'Laughing All the Way'
Head to this Christ-centered Christmas celebration featuring John Bytheway, Hank Smith, and Meg Johnson. Music will be performed by Carmen Rasmusen Herbert.
When: Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Timpview High; 3570 N. 650 East, Provo
Cost: $30-$35
More info: https://facebook.com/events/434866614037220
'Christmas Around the World'
This show captures the rich ethnic diversity of the world through choreography, song and music in native costumes.
When: Dec 6-7, 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday
Where: Marriott Center, 701 E. University Parkway, Provo
Cost: $9-$22
More info: https://facebook.com/events/984365631924834/
'The Santaland Diaries'
Head to An Other Theater Company for an irreverent holiday show, which includes a holiday-themed drag pre-show.
When: Dec. 6-21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Where: An Other Theater Company; 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo
Cost: $1-$100
More info: https://anothertheatercompany.com/
'A Tuna Christmas'
The Lehi Arts Council will present “A Tuna Christmas,” a play about the annual Christmas Yard Display Contest in a fictional town called Tuna, Texas.
When: Dec. 7-21, 7:30 p.m., Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Lehi Arts Center; 685 N. Center St., Lehi
Cost: $12-$15
More info: http://lehicityarts.org/events.html
'Don’t Kill Santa: An Evening of Storytelling With Donald Davis'
Storyteller Donald Davis, fan favorite at the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, will spin heartwarming holiday tales at the Provo City Library at Academy Square.
When: Dec. 9, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Provo City Library at Academy Square; 550 N. University Ave., Provo
Cost: Free, but tickets are required
More info: https://facebook.com/events/517332089050444/
UMB presents 'Nutcracker'
Join the Utah Metropolitan Ballet for the “Nutcracker” at the Covey Center for the Arts. The show is filled with colorful characters, breathtaking costumes and majestic imagery.
When: Dec. 13-21, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays
Where: Covey Center for the Arts; 425 W. Center St., Provo
Cost: $24-$35
More info: https://provo.org/community/covey-center-for-the-arts
'A Christmas Carol' at the Provo City Library at Academy Square
Watch a performance of the Charles Dickens classic with this one-man telling of the story. Drama teacher Dane Allred recreates the story with more than 20 voices.
When: Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Where: Provo City Library at Academy Square; 550 N. University Ave., Provo
Cost: Free
More info: https://provo.org/community/events-in-provo/-curm-12/-cury-2019/-item-51075
'The Johnson Files: An Improvised Christmas'
The Johnson Files Improv Show will celebrate the season with its show featuring a live cast of hilarious comedians.
When: Dec. 28 at 3, 6:30 and 9 p.m.
Where: SCERA Center for the Arts: 745 S. State St., Orem
Cost: $25
More info: https://scera.org/events/the-johnson-files-an-improvised-christmas