While once Winston Churchill advised, “To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often;” most of us are doggedly diffident toward change.
Yet, “there is nothing permanent except change,” as Heraclitus, the Greek philosopher, reputedly reminded us.
Certainly, the past year was a radical reminder of this truth.
However, one recent change that came to Utah has gone largely ignored: our new neighbors.
Coming from Asia, my family is one of these new neighbors. We entered the home-buying frenzy last year and bought a house under construction — mostly to avoid the bidding war that ironically now even suffocates new homes. We are grateful we bought when we did, as now our house (still under construction) has increased over $80k in value.
Why is real estate in Utah such a hot commodity?
Real estate agent, Alex Hansen, with The Fields Team, suggested that one significant reason is simply the demand/inventory ratio. “In December 2019, there were about 9,000 active homes and only 3,000 under contract. In December 2020, the numbers flipped, with about 3,100 active homes and 9,000 under contract.” Hansen continued, “Looking at the 20- to 30-year forecasts, prices aren’t likely declining.”
The Fields Team, with nearly 40 licensed real estate agents and approximately 285 transactions in 2020, saw an increase in out-of-state buyer interest at the start of the pandemic. Referencing the company’s website traffic, out-of-state users accounted for 30.80 percent of total traffic (2020 YTD), with over 12 percent of traffic coming from California.
Half a dozen real estate agents as well as home building agents confirmed a similar experience. Before COVID-19, less than 10 percent of their clientele were from out of state. Since the pandemic, out-of-state clients have jumped to over 30 percent, with around 20 percent from California.
In other words, out of every 10 new neighbors, three will be from out of state — with two likely coming from California.
With the pandemic causing particular havoc in states with densely populated cities and many jobs adapting to a work-from-home status, this migration shouldn’t be surprising. This is especially true of California — a place with high living costs and a large volume of businesses fleeing (e.g., Charles Schwab), as well as entrepreneurs (e.g., Paul Petrovich and Elon Musk with Tesla and SpaceX), largely due to its high state income tax (13.3 percent compared to Utah’s 5 percent) and unfriendly business regulations.
It seems that many Utahns are ambivalent about this influx of out-of-staters. Some think new neighbors will bring a fresh perspective and cultural vibrancy. Perhaps Utah’s concentrated amount of “salt” has led some Utahns to become “stale” — complacent, parochial and ungrateful. Perhaps adding some spices might do Utah some good.
Others feel anxious. They battle with unknown questions. To what extent will these out-of-staters influence the current political, cultural and social dynamics? In 50-plus years, will Utah become similar to the degenerative states that people are leaving? Some out-of-staters are coming to Utah to get away from the inimical policies and programs from their mother state. They have no desire to change Utah. “Why fix what ain’t broke?” Others don’t feel as neutral.
Clearly, Utah is in for something new. But new doesn’t necessarily equate with bad. Often new tides can bring new blessings. But in the same vein, hopefully Utah will maintain its unique characteristics and bucolic setting treasured by so many.
At any rate, as Utah experiences an influx of new neighbors from out of state, hopefully Utahns can do what they did for my family when we came to Utah with only a handful of suitcases, and welcome our new neighbors with open arms.