Question: I think I need to be more serious about my vegetable garden this year. How can I make sure I can harvest something fresh every day? What is the best way to make that happen? What are the best kinds of vegetable plants?
Answer: Lots of us are thinking a little bit more about food security this year. There isn’t a single “best” variety for any of the vegetables we like to grow. There isn’t a single best way to garden, but there are some “best” gardening choices for your gardening goal.
Your goal is to harvest enough vegetables for your family from your garden every day. That means you’ll need to plant veggies that keep producing all season long instead of veggies that grow all season long and produce once. For example, you could plant corn and then harvest corn on the cob once two or three months later or you could use that same garden space to plant summer squash and harvest a meal’s worth again and again during the summer.
Making good use of your garden plot isn’t just about fitting lots of plants into the space, but also about what your plants will do for you, how many times they will do it and how long into the season they’ll keep doing it.
Here are some examples of vegetables that give you something to harvest all season long:
- Indeterminate tomato varieties will give you a slow, steady supply of tomatoes over the season instead of the concentrated supply you’d get with determinate varieties.
- Pole beans will also produce a longer, slower harvest than bush beans.
- You can harvest leaf lettuce “cut-and-come-again” style and get several cuttings instead of trying to grow head lettuce varieties. Kale and chard are also good choices for extended harvesting.
- Slicing cucumbers can will produce throughout the season if given good care.
- If you’ve ever grown zucchini or yellow squash, you know that you can get plenty of squash all summer long.
This is not to say there isn’t a place in your garden for other kinds of vegetables. Carrots and beets can be left in the ground to be easily harvested and used until the ground freezes. They’ll even overwinter with some protection. Shallots and many onion varieties will store for several months if they’re properly cured after harvest and winter squash and pumpkins will do the same.
If you have other vegetables that you enjoy, you can also try succession planting — planting a small number of seeds every few weeks or replanting right after harvesting — to extend your harvest.
Q: Can I use marigolds to keep bugs out of my vegetables? Will they help if I plant some all around the edges of my garden area?
A: Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there were one or two plants that we could rely on to keep all the pests out of our gardens? Unfortunately, there isn’t any one plant that will do that. But there are some plants that can repel some insects.
Marigolds (and some other plants) do have repellent properties, but the effect is a fairly short-distance one in the air; less than a foot or so. But they can have a sort of fumigation effect in the area where they’ve been incorporated into the soil. Volatile chemicals in the plants are released into the soil and air as their tissues break down, but the effect is localized. Planting a row of marigolds around your garden will have little effect on the pest populations near your vegetables
Some things to keep in mind if you want to include insect-repellent plants in your integrated pest management program:
- Every plant has insects that prefer it and insects that avoid it.
- Not every insect is attracted to the same plants, it’s different for each plant family and each insect species. Insects generally have a small group of preferred host plants.
- In some cases, it may seem like a certain kind of plant is repelling insects in the garden when the insect control is actually because that plant is attracting beneficial predators or parasitoids that help in controlling insect pests.
- Every year at least a few people bring us pest-repellent plants, including marigolds, that are having problems. When we examine the sample, we often find the plants are infested with spider mites or some other small pest.
Pest-repellent plants are no substitute for good garden care and good sanitation practices. You can certainly include plants that attract beneficial insects and plants that are believed to repel insects in your garden, but you shouldn’t think of them as a replacement for good gardening practices.
- The best defense against insect problems in the garden is to promote good plant health.
- Plant the right plant at the right time in the right place.
- Give the garden good care with proper watering and good soil care.
- Scout for problems and pay attention to what is happening in the garden.
- Keep the garden clean — no clutter, litter, dead plants or plant debris.
- Limit your use of broad-spectrum insecticides in your landscape to encourage beneficial insect to work for you.