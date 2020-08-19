For many in Utah County, the much-anticipated first day of school happened this last week, and kids headed back to the playgrounds and the commons.
This year is unique because more kids than usual are homeschooling or participating in online school. Many, however, are still face to face. Whichever way children are welcomed back to school, the first day is always an event — sometimes much-anticipated, sometimes not.
The photos and videos of kids on their first day flooded social media — new backpacks, new clothes, and this year, new face masks. Teachers also shared their own photos, documenting the first couple of days complete with masks and face shields.
Many kids excitedly entered their schools on the first day, happy to be there. They seemed especially excited after being home for five months.
In elementary schools, the students entered their classrooms and searched for their desks, hoping they sit by people they know. Then, they looked into their desks to see what the teachers have put in there, often taking each item out to see what they’ll be doing.
There is a wonder about what will transpire in that classroom over the next nine months.
In secondary schools, many kids are equally excited for the first day, looking forward to seeing friends again, wearing new clothes, planning who to meet where at lunch, and finding out who is in the same classes with whom.
I have fond memories of the first day of school while growing up. I loved summer break, but back when I was a student, we didn’t have cell phones or social media.
We often went the entire summer without seeing some of our friends, unless we were lucky enough to meet up with them at Dogwood Pool located in North Canton, Ohio, where I spent some of my growing-up years. We knew school would soon be starting when the days the swimming pool was open were winding down.
My own youngest daughters began their senior year this last week, which makes me think the beginning of school can also be a bittersweet time. It’s a reminder to parents that their children are now one year older and one year closer to becoming adults themselves.
Some people dread the beginning of school, the end of carefree summer days and late nights. But, there are other reasons many kids are not excited to go back to school.
As I talked with the founder of Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry last week, she told me about the hundreds of families who come every year to get new backpacks for their kids. These parents want their own children to have what other children have but are unable to afford these things themselves.
These kids don’t look forward to showing off their new clothes on the first day because they have no new clothes. Many families struggle, especially this time of year, to buy new clothes or shoes along with all of the other beginning-of-school expenses.
That’s why organizations like Tabitha’s Way step up to lend a helping hand. Because of the efforts and donations of so many volunteers, the first day of school was a little less stressful and a little more exciting for hundreds of families.