When you are in leadership of any nonprofit organization in the human service field, you find yourself spending a lot of your time trying to find the funds needed to meet the growing needs of your community. For the first couple of months of every year, you are lobbying and testifying in front of legislators, competing for your share of the little money that will be allocated this year. The rest of the year, you are applying for every available grant or looking for creative fundraising ideas.
That is why when Kelsey Lewis, executive director of Kids Who Count in Salem, thought someone made a mistake when she opened a mysterious envelope earlier this year. “I was going through all of the mail that had piled up over the Christmas holiday,” recalled Lewis, “and I was stunned to find a check for $100,000 from the Lynn and Foster Friess Family Foundation.” Realizing that this money did not come from one of the many grants applied for, the search was on to learn the source of this extraordinary donation.
They discovered that Foster Friess and his wife Lynn were philanthropists from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, who had donated over $500 million to a wide variety of charities and individuals in need. Upon further investigation, they learned that Foster and Lynn gave 400 of their friends the opportunity to name a charity of their choice to receive a $100,000 donation, giving $40 million dollars to 400 different charities. One of these 400 friends named Kids Who Count as his charity of choice because of the services they had provided to his nephew some time ago.
U.S. Olympic athlete Carl Lewis said, “Life is about timing,” and for Kids Who Count, this was truly the case. At the time the donation was received, the Salem Early Intervention program was experiencing substantial growth in their new Autism Services program — even during the pandemic. In early January, it became clear that they would need an additional location for this growing program and a space next door to their current building happened to became available. It was clear that the much needed expansion into the new building would not have been possible without the timely and generous donation from the foundation. It took five months to work through a lease agreement and find a contractor who could help build out the space to fit their specific program needs. While the cost of rent is affordable and the location is perfect, the cost to renovate 3,000 square feet of space is exorbitant for a small nonprofit. At the end of May, they signed the lease and broke ground on the buildout of our new Autism Services space.
Because they wanted to have a solid plan in place for how they were going to utilize the donation, the Kids Who Count team decided to hold off making any formal announcements about the gift and person behind it. Last week, Lewis sat down to put together a plan to publicly announce this donation and new space. She ran a Google search on Foster Friess and found that he had just passed away minutes before her online search began. Sadly, she would not be able to share with him how his generous gift would be used and how many individuals and families would be impacted for many years to come. Another example about how life really is about timing.
Kids Who Count has been helping families in the Nebo School District for over 30 years with early intervention programs and has recently been able to add autism services to their organization. They have touched the lives of so many children, including 1 year old Knox, who has been receiving services for several months. His mother put it beautifully when she said, “As a first-time mom, hearing and recognizing that your child is behind can be stressful. It has been extremely beneficial to learn the skills, techniques and resources needed to help your child succeed. We cannot express our gratitude for this wonderful organization and the difference it is making in our family’s life.”
Foster and Lynn Friess made a donation last year, one of his very last, because they trusted a friend who remembered the valuable services provided by the staff at Kids Who Count. “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap,” reminds Robert Lewis Stevenson, “but by the seeds that you plant.” Everyone in our community and at Kids Who Count will be benefiting by those seeds planted in January by the Friess Foundation. Mr. Friess can truly rest in peace. For information about the services at Kids Who Count, visit www.kidswhocount.org.