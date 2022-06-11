Intermountain offers free electric vehicle charging stations

James Roh, Daily Herald file photo

As part of a pilot project, Intermountain Healthcare is offering free electric vehicle charging at all of its Utah facilities.

There are 156 dedicated electric vehicle parking spaces at Intermountain hospitals and clinics throughout the state. The goal is to make charging convenient for patients and caregivers, while collecting data on usage frequency. Intermountain also hopes to continue its commitment to sustainability and enhancing air quality.

“Air quality is a major focus because of its health impact on our patients and the entire community, we want to make EV ownership as convenient as possible,” said Glen Garrick, sustainability director for Intermountain Healthcare.

The Utah Department of Health shows air pollution as a major environmental risk, causing people to suffer with asthma, heart disease, heart attacks, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. Exposure to environmental pollutants may also contribute to adverse birth outcomes. Vehicle emissions are the biggest contributor to poor air quality along the Wasatch Front, accounting for up to 39% of all man-made air pollution.

If you don’t own an electric vehicle, there are ways to help lessen air pollution. According to Stop Global Destruction, a nonprofit dedicated to “fighting worldwide to stop or slow man’s ever-increasing negative effect on our planet,” the biggest thing people can do is to drive less and carpool more.

They also suggest not idling your vehicle, making sure your tires are properly inflated, keeping your car, boat or other engines properly tuned up and that people consider taking the bus, riding their bike or walking to destinations when possible.

You can also monitor particulate matter levels each day, which is a complex airborne mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets. A color-coded index operated by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality shows when the air quality is good and when it is hazardous.

“This project will help determine where we’re seeing the most use and locations that may need more charging stations,” Garrick said.

Recent investments and grants made it possible for Intermountain to add the new charging stations at its facilities. Garrick said those numbers are expected to grow once the project is completed.

