Despite county attorney opinion, Orem mayor reprimanded by City Council over alleged repeated misuse of retirement funds

As a result of the Utah County Attorney’s Office declining to prosecute Orem’s Mayor Richard Brunst for forgery and malfeasance, the city council issued a public reprimand Tuesday against the mayor.
A statement released on Aug. 1 by the Orem City Council said that as early as 2017, Brunst reportedly altered dates, made unauthorized withdrawals from his retirement account and submitted multiple reimbursement requests for the same reimbursement.
The city launched a full investigation.
According to Kristin A. VanOrman, with Strong and Hanni Law Firm, the outside legal advisors hired by the City Council to investigate the mayor, she said, “It is my opinion that there is sufficient evidence to charge Mayor Brunst with both forgery and malfeasance as defined by the Utah Code.”
The findings in VanOrman’s report and her recommendations spurred the council to contact the Utah County Attorney's Office.
Last Thursday, the Utah County Attorney’s Office sent out a press release stating it declined to prosecute Brunst, after a two-month investigation into the mayor’s potential misuse of his retirement fund and potential forgery and possible malfeasance.
The county attorney said it would not pursue a case unless there was reasonable belief that sufficient admissible evidence would obtain a guilty verdict before a jury.
The City Council’s one paragraph reprimand issued Tuesday says the following:
“As a City Council, we are greatly disappointed in the Mayor's actions that led to a review of his conduct by both the Utah County Sheriff's Office and the Utah County Attorney. As the City's mayor, we expect Mayor Brunst to know the rules relating to any action he takes and to set an example of honor and high integrity in following them. Violating the rules, whether intentionally or out of ignorance, does a disservice to the city, its citizens, the employees, and fellow elected officials. The Mayor's conduct was not consistent with the Oath of Office, to which each of us is bound. We thereby publicly reprimand Mayor Richard Brunst for what was, at best, a lack of judgement and urge that he conducts himself in a manner worthy of one representing our great city.”
It is signed “Members of the Orem City Council”. One council member, David Spencer, did not want his name included in the reprimand.
“We forwarded to the county all the information we had for research and investigation,” said Jamie Davidson, city manager. “It is an incredibly unfortunate situation.”
The full report of the outside investigation by VanOrman was released Monday, which included information and depositions from several Orem employees and employees at IMCA, the 401(k) management company that handles Orem’s retirement program.
The report also indicates the Brunst, at his request, was having his mayoral wages garnished.
Orem employees over the age of 59 and a half are permitted to take loans against their 401(k) and 457 retirement plans and can make only two withdrawals each year. Brunst is 70.
In the case of the 457 plan, the withdrawals must be due to a hardship. Brunst had both plans. He sought a withdrawal from the 457 to help with car repairs but was denied the money.
Each time a 401(k) withdrawal is sought, a new form is needed and must be signed by an authorized city representative. According to the city’s information given to VanOrman, Brunst substantially exceeded the number of withdrawals.
In 2017, Brunst made four withdrawals. One is from an original form, two are resubmissions of the form and one had alterations. In 2018, he had eight withdrawals. Five were resubmissions and three had alterations. In 2019, he made seven withdrawals; there was one original form, four resubmissions and two where no copy was provided. In total, 13 disbursements were made outside of the plan limits.
“When making withdrawals, Brunst filled out the appropriate paperwork and, at first, obtained the appropriate signature from the authorized city representative,” the report said. “However, in subsequent withdrawals he changed the date for both his signature as well as the signature of the city representative."
Instead of having the human resources department fax the withdrawal form, which is standard procedure, Brunst kept the original form and insisted faxing it personally from a nearby FedEx office, according to the report.
The report goes on to say that ICMA did not realize many of the forms had been altered, nor that the annual withdrawal limit had been reached.
Brunst had 12 different conversations with ICMA during this time period. More than one of those conversations discussed the alteration of dates on a submitted form, the report said.
“Each time the issue of form alteration was discussed, Mayor Brunst was instructed that such a procedure would not be accepted and that new forms must be submitted,” the report said.
When the city discovered what had happened, Brunst approached the city's HR department and asked an employee if she would sign “new forms” to submit to ICMA so his record would appear clear. The HR employee refused, according to the report.
“These irregularities were reported to the City Council. The City Council has reviewed the transactions and the attendant facts and is in the process of determining the appropriate course of action,” the statement read.
The council determined it would have the Utah County Attorney’s Office investigate for criminal intent. Brunst said there was no criminal intent behind his actions, including the four document dates he admitted to changing.
“I do not believe that this is a crime but rather a mistake on my part,” Brunst said on Aug. 1. “I had no intent other than to expedite the submission of my own withdrawal request forms for my own money. It is a mistake of convenience on my part.”
The county attorney said last week that Brunst had, in part, committed forgery by changing the date on documents signed by a human resource employee without that employee’s knowledge.
In a prepared statement also issued last week, Brunst said he recognized and admitted he had made mistakes on how he had handled the requests for distributions from his own account of his own personal money.
He also stated he did not know about only being allowed two withdrawals a year and he had not received training in the matter.
“It is wrong to change the date on another person’s signature,” Brunst said in his statement. “I also resubmitted copies of original forms for later dates with nothing changed. Please note that the plan administrator sent a confirming acceptance of all of these forms with the exception of three of them. Likewise, no information came back from the plan administrator on my exceeding the amount of withdrawals allowed by the Orem plan.”
VanOrman said the City Council has sought for the mayor to step down.
“It is my understanding that numerous council members have asked for the mayor’s resignation, which he declined," she said. "In my opinion, this would have been the best solution.”
Councilman Sam Lentz released a public statement on social media about the proceedings and decision by the county attorney.
“What disturbed me and many others about the Mayor’s actions was the manner in which he chose to repeatedly circumvent the policy by falsifying documents. The facts recorded in the report make it clear these were not accidents or innocent mistakes,” Lentz said. “His behavior betrayed our trust, which for some was already worn thin given past incidents involving use of his city credit card for personal expenses, inappropriate expense reimbursements and soliciting gifts in connection with his public office.”
Kristin VanOrman completed her report by saying, "There are also significant concerns regarding his future decision-making ability. That issue is beyond the scope of this investigation but should be recognized by Orem as an ongoing and significant concern."