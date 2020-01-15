University Place, owned by the Woodbury Corp., officially announced Wednesday they will be partnering with Dillard’s, who will become the newest anchor store at the mall.
The move has long been debated among residents and local social media as the old Macy’s store is in the process of being demolished.
University Place, a 120-acre, mixed-use development project in Orem is undergoing a seven-year update. With the addition of Dillard’s, the original look of the 1970’s University Place Mall will be eliminated.
“We are pleased to join the exciting transformation of University Place with a brand new Dillard’s location,” said Dillard’s Senior Vice President Chris Johnson. “We have enjoyed serving our Utah customers for over 25 years, and we look forward to elevating our efforts with a beautiful new store in Orem.”
Dillard’s is currently located in the Provo Towne Centre Mall.
Dillard’s will be located on the west side of the shops at University Place facing State Street in the former Macy’s building location. Demolition of the Macy’s building is underway and will be followed by the construction of the new building. An expected store opening is set for the spring of 2021.
Dillard’s, which ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers, offers a broad selection of merchandise and features products from both national and exclusive brand sources.
The addition of Dillard’s is part of the next phase in University Place’s ongoing redevelopment into a regional mixed-use center, a press release said.
Other developments that will also begin construction include a new parking structure and a Class-A office building with about 90,000 square feet of office space.
Woodbury Corp. indicated the new office building will crown a nine-story structure with the bottom five levels consisting of structured parking and a lobby. The top four levels plan for offices boasting 360-degree, unobstructed views of Utah Valley. That will be located just north of Dillard’s and immediately east of Trader Joe's.
“With this newest phase of redevelopment, we are excited to replace the nearly 50-year-old structure that was originally built for ZCMI with a brand-new Dillard’s,” said Randy Woodbury, CEO and president of Woodbury Corp. “In addition to adding another Class A office building and an expanded parking structure, which will help fill a real need in the community.”
University Place has also begun construction on the new Marriott Courtyard Hotel in the former location where the Utah Transit Authority had its mall hub and transfer station.
Hale Center Theater Orem is still in the design and fundraising stage but anticipates building between Costco to the north and the University Place Mall to the south.