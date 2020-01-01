Emilee and Riley Duckworth of Lehi are the parents of Utah County’s first baby of the new year and decade.
Hudson Duckworth was born on New Year’s Day at approximately 1:40 a.m. at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem. He weighs 7 pounds and 11 ounces and is about 20 inches in length.
Timpanogos Regional Hospital spokesman Nate Black confirmed Hudson was the first baby born in the county in 2020.
The couple, which recently moved from Mapleton, weren’t expecting the baby to come until Thursday, Riley Duckworth said. When they visited their doctor on Monday, “things did not look like they were any further along than they had been in weeks.”
Emilee Duckworth started having “very frequent contractions” Tuesday morning. After a 20-minute drive to the hospital and 14 hours of labor, she gave birth to her first child and the first grandchild on her side of the family.
“First of a lot of things,” Emilee said.
The new mother said going through labor was a “long day and a long night” but that there were no complications.
Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, almost 12 hours after he was born, Hudson was wearing blue mittens, a cream beanie and a camouflage shirt asleep in his mom’s arms.
“He’s just a chill baby,” Emilee said, adding that Hudson had only cried twice --both times while he was getting shots -- and slept through the night.
Emilee and Riley both said they were excited to be parents. The couple started dating while Emilee, who is from California, was going to school at Utah Valley University. Riley had previously met her parents while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After they had been seeing each other for awhile, Emilee decided to serve a mission herself in Bentonville, Arkansas.
“I waited,” Riley said. “And then (she) came back and things worked out.”
A number of local businesses and organizations, including Nu Skin, SCERA and Orem Floral, gifted the couple a donation basket filled with everything from baby wipes to an educational savings plan.
“Everyone’s happy and healthy and so we just feel extremely blessed,” Riley said. “We’re excited and we just can’t wait to bring him home.”
The second Utah County baby of the decade was born at American Fork Hospital at 3:27 a.m., according to the hospital.
In 2018, the first baby of the year in the whole state was born at Timpanogos Regional Hospital just six seconds after midnight on New Year’s Day.