Duane and Maria Winden have moved out of their home three times while never leaving the same address in the Provo Maeser neighborhood, where they live.
Over the years, their rustic home in this historic part of Provo has caught the eye of movie producers and, most recently, the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel.
You know the channel. It’s the one that clean family Christmas movies are made for.
The Hallmark movie “Christmas Tree Lane” that premiered last Saturday — and will show again at 6 p.m. Sunday on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel — was filmed at the Winden home and features downtown Provo at the Historic Courthouse on Center Street.
The premise of the movie includes music store owner Meg, who spearheads the community effort to save the Christmas Tree Lane shopping district from demolition.
As she finds herself falling for Nate, a recent acquaintance, she’s thrown when she learns his surprising tie to the developer. The film stars Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn and Briana Price.
The film’s namesake, Christmas Tree Lane, itself, was comprised of decked-out shops that line the old downtown Payson blocks.
It is the Winden family who had fun sharing their property with Hallmark.
“It was weird seeing it like that,” Maria Winden said, referring to her home.
Their home-turned-movie set actually started when a location scout found it several years ago for a Boy Scouts of America film that featured their home, which had been decorated for fall. That filming used just the outside of the home, with fancy decorations and a few things moved around.
A year or so later another movie was shot there for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Winden said that around the end of April or early May, Hallmark was looking at several locations and needed a house.
“They brought the producer and several others to see the house,” Winden said. “It worked well because it has a front and side door.”
The movie needed to have it look like there were two houses close together. One for the father of the story, and the other for the grown daughter.
“It was really cool seeing how they come in and take your stuff out and put their stuff in, film and leave,” Winden said. “I got some great decorating ideas.”
The film crew even changed the front door. The Windens’ is yellow, and the film crew put in a red one.
“They replaced our curtains,” Winden said. “I liked them, so they let us keep them after the filming.”
The whole prepping, filming and moving everything back in place took about three to four days, Winden said.
“We were able to go upstairs in the house,” she said.
The family also got to sleep at their home.
“It was fun to see our house reimagined,” Duane Winden said. “I was impressed with the attention to detail in each room even though there were limited scenes at the house.”
In the movie, viewers can see a couple of inside shots of the kitchen, living room and front door as well as a few outdoor shots.
Hallmark typically films the majority of its Christmas movies in Canada because of tax breaks and beautiful locations. However, Utah and Utah County run a close second. The crews can’t get into Canada because of COVID-19, so the Beehive State won out this year.
Maria Winden said the director praised Utah for its friendliness and how easy it was to work with them. Film crews wore masks the whole time, including the actors, unless they were being filmed.
“We would do this again,” Maria Winden said. “Our neighbors were fantastic. The street was cleared off of cars, and they were very forgiving of the big trucks.”
It appears that Hallmark has quite a thing for Utah County.
At 8 p.m. Sunday, the channel will premiere “Holly and Ivy,” featuring Broadway star Jeremy Jordan, which was filmed in Provo and other areas around the county. Over the past decade Hallmark has filmed several of its classic Christmas tales in Utah County, particularly in Payson.
This Christmas season Hallmark is introducing 40 new TV movies as well as bringing back favorites from past years.