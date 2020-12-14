Renters in Utah affected by COVID-19, unemployment and other issues could be facing evictions from their homes next.
The Utah Housing Coalition is concerned. Renters, the coalition’s officials state, can’t just click the heels of their ruby slippers — like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz — and be back in a home after an eviction.
“2020 has been the year that showed that state-elected officials can work well with staff from the executive branch, which, in turn, granted millions of federal dollars to local nonprofit organizations and prevented a major housing crisis during a pandemic,” said Tara Rollins, executive director of Utah Housing Coalition.
“2020 showed that we can achieve so much more by working together,” Rollins continued. “Nonprofits cannot do the work alone, and the government alone cannot properly address a major issue in our society.”
Between July 1 and Dec. 2, over 5,400 renter households have received rental assistance through the state’s community action network. Additionally, since September, landlords have been able to apply for rental assistance on behalf of their tenants through the Landlord Housing Assistance Program.
By Dec. 1, almost $8 million was spent from this fund. State lawmakers allocated another $6.5 million for LHAP in December. Salt Lake County allocated $1.47 million to Utah Community Action, which serves Salt Lake County.
In Utah County, Community Action Services has received an average of 500 calls a week seeking housing assistance, utility aid or downpayment help.
“I have signed $86,000 in checks this week,” said Karen McCandless, executive director of Utah, Summit and Wasatch counties Community Action Services based in Provo. “It has been closer to $100,000 a week, and the funding is running out.”
She did say there are other programs and areas to find money from, but the CARES Act money has been a huge help for people on the edge of eviction.
McCandless said the majority of the rent checks are in the range of $1,400 to $1,800. She says she has paid as high as $2,000 and as low at $450 for rents.
“If $1,800 is 30% of a person’s income, then the wheels are falling off of the bus somewhere,” McCandless said. “What’s going to give? Food, utilities, cars?”
McCandless said the Provo location has helped hundreds of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, enough so that she has had to hire several new case managers and one full-time person to answer phone inquiries.
“We are also seeing a lot of first-time clients,” McCandless said.
She noted she had helped more people between Oct. 1 and Dec. 1 of this year than in all of the past federal fiscal year, with numbers spiking to 127%.
“That’s telling me the last two months the numbers are skyrocketing,” McCandless said. “It’s not a ripple, but big waves through our community.”
McCandless said Community Action Services is in a position to help people.
“We’ve distributed millions, and it’s still a drop in the bucket,” she said.
What it is also telling is that many people are paying more that 30% of their income to housing.
“COVID just exacerbated what was always there,” she asserted.
Conversely, housing needs have never been higher than now, especially with the number of people moving to the area.
Apartment List, a group that follows migration patterns, published its quarterly renter migration report and found that many of the moves taking place during the pandemic may end up being temporary.
“Our Q4 Migration report analyzes proprietary data from millions of user searches from July through November to determine where Americans are looking to make their next move,” said Igor Popov, chief economist with Apartment List.
Popov noted that 39.5% of those looking for a place to live in Provo are searching from outside the metro area, compared to 37.7% at this time last year.
The most common source of renters looking to move to Provo is Salt Lake City.
Popov said 33.5% of apartment hunters currently living in Provo are looking to move elsewhere, compared to 35.9% last year. Salt Lake City is the most popular destination among these renters.
Among those looking to move to Provo, 21% are searching for a short-term lease while 21.6% of renters looking to move away from Provo want a short-term lease.
Rental prices are going up, as well, and that is also a concern to McCandless.
The initial CARES Act eviction moratorium protected about 30% of renters living in properties backed by federal funding. It was very difficult for renters to know whether they were covered because it applied only to properties covered by a federally backed mortgage, according to Rollins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium — enacted on Sept. 4 — protected about 96% of renters. But these protections come to an end on Dec. 31.
“We are concerned about what will happen in January when the CDC moratorium ends, and there is no additional rental assistance to help tenants and landlords,” Rollins added.
Rollins said they are getting down to the wire in spending all of the federal rental assistance funds.
“We understand that the pipeline of requests will spend out the money,” Rollins said. “Each community action agency is unique and may have other small pots of money that could be used for rental assistance.”
Renters must call the community action agency that services their county for rental assistance.
“We hope more money will be coming,” Rollins said. “Direct communication with your landlord about your situation is the most important aspect of keeping you housed.”
Renters in need can contact Community Action Services and Food Bank at (801) 373-8200 or visit http://communityactionprovo.org for more information.