When the possible privatization of Bridal Veil Falls occurred in 2020, current and former residents of Provo and throughout Utah shared their concerns with each other.
Craig Christensen and others said it was something akin to gathering around the water dispenser for a discussion.
For Christensen, and a number of concerned residents, that discussion turned into action and the Conserve Utah Valley organization was born.
Since that time the CUV group has taken on other projects, not with government help, but with the blood, sweat and elbow grease of general public volunteers who realize it is time to care for the land, water and air they have been given because the government can’t and won’t do it all.
And the group is growing.
These residents want to have a proactive voice and shape discussion around conservation.
“Our vision is to save land and water forever,” said Christensen, director of CUV. “There are few people involved with saving the planet.”
Christensen said since the catalyst of Bridal Veil Falls, hundreds are getting involved and are taking the responsibility for cleaning up messes, and not just talking about it.
The first big push was on Earth Day, April 26. CUV introduced the Slate Canyon Saturdays — a once-a-month program that runs through October. There were more than 300 volunteers who worked on graffiti removal, weeding and hauling brush and trash, and re-working the bike course, according to Kaye Nelson, one of the trustees.
“We had citizen scientists from Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University there taking groups on insect and plant identification walks,” Nelson said. “The Bean Museum had tables set up with volunteers who spoke about the animals, birds and other interesting features of Slate Canyon. Provo city provided dump trucks and tools for people to help with brush and limb removal. It was an amazing day.”
Kristina Davis, on the CUV advisory board, said she has been working since 2010 with the Provo Parks and Recreation department to protect Slate Canyon.
“We had architectural plans drawn up, but other projects kept coming and we’d get pushed back because there were always urgent needs,” Davis said.
“People using the trails with motorized vehicles have been destroying it (Slate Canyon),” Davis added.
Christensen said CUV wants to work with elected officials, residents and developers to educate and come together and see the vision of conserving pristine land, hiking trails and other outdoor areas.
“Conserve Utah Valley feels strong about shaping public dialogue,” Christensen said. “I hope in 100 years from now we’re closing Conserve Utah Valley.
Christensen said he hoped by then everyone will have learned and are all involved in caring for the world they live on.
Slate Canyon Saturdays continue to grow with volunteers and projects. On May 22, CUV sponsored a “Purge the Spurge” event to help clean out overgrowth of myrtle on the hillside. In addition, there were educational hikes to look at wildlife and plants.
On June 26, the group is planning an excursion into Slate Canyon to do a service project and learn more about the area and conservation.
Davis said one of the biggest issues the city is dealing with on all its trails and in city parks is pet excrement not being picked up.
“It is the number one problem in all city parks. It affects the nitrogen in water and cheat grass grows denser around where it is. The grass dries and becomes a fired hazard,” Davis said.
In August, Slate Canyon Saturday will be on the topic of water conservation and in September on power sources.
“We are raising money for informational signs that help visitors learn what is here (in Slate Canyon) and why it needs our care,” Davis said. “People often can’t see the Bike Skills Course, Disc Golf Course or trail to Boardman Spring and the magical meadow with several species of butterflies. Signs and maps would help people understand why their actions matter.”
“We want to get more people thinking about it,” Christensen said. “We hold town hall meetings on the first Thursday of each month for 30 minutes,”
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi spoke at the May 6 town hall and Congressman John Curtis is slated to speak in August.
“I love the people of Conserve Utah Valley and love their vision,” said Kaufusi, who has personally joined the group. “Preserving open spaces in our valley will have long-term benefits for generations to come.”
CUV started in Provo, but the group sees many more opportunities besides Slate Canyon. Members also are concerned and working to save South Fork in Provo Canyon from private development in the future.
“This isn’t just another issue,” Christensen said. “We are committed for the long run.”
The group is committed to two majors efforts: 1. Learning and educating about conservation; 2. Speaking up when needed.
“We’re all just trying to do good,” Christensen said.
As for developers, who often are given a bad rap, CUV wants to bring them in.
“We want to engage and include developers. Let’s include, and not demonize developers,” Christensen said. “This is a unifying issue.”
For more information how you can get involved with Conserving Utah Valley, visit the website at http://conserveutahvally.org.