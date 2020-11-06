The ability to read and write are everyday skills that most people take for granted. For some residents and neighbors those skills are nonexistent.
Those who lack reading and writing skills are typically ones who also miss out on good employment opportunities or just communicating with friends.
Project Read, a nonprofit organization that helps with adult literacy education, can help those who can’t read and write. Through volunteer tutors, they build a bridge to help them to better function in life.
With all of the extra issues that have been a part of 2020, Project Read continues to have successful students.
One student identified as Kenia has taken advantage of what Project Read can do and is reaping the rewards.
“Kenia's positivity and desire to improve are contagious. She studies diligently and is even excited to take tests because she likes seeing her results and knowing how she's improved,” said a Project Read report released Friday.
“Kenia's example shows us it's not only important to work hard, but be grateful and proud of our improvement. We applaud Kenia and Kenia's tutor for their efforts. We can't wait to see what Kenia accomplishes next,” the report said.
Project Read also shared other student successes as the summer and fall come to a close.
Student Mercedes, with the help of her tutor Austin, has progressed not only in her reading levels but she also finished the preparation for citizenship book and will be taking her citizenship test soon, according to the Project Read report.
Having reading skills has also helped students like Bruce be able to study the issues, vote and turn in their ballots in the recent election.
Gina and her tutor are completing applications for college and she hopes to start at Utah Valley University this spring.
From casting a first ballot to completing the census and more, students with Project Read are finding not only new skills but the opportunities and freedoms that come with them.
Shauna Brown, Project Read executive director said there is always a need for volunteer tutors. One does not need to be a scholar or school teacher to tutor.
“If you have passion, we can give you the tools,” Brown said. “Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization.”
To show off some of their writing skills, students will be holding a special Project Read Anthology during the holidays.
Project Read’s lab is located at the Provo Public Library, however, tutors and students can meet at any public place or by other creative methods to have tutoring sessions.
To help an adult learn to read, contact Project Read at (801) 448-READ (7323) or visit http://info@projectreadutah.org.