The rumor that Provo is planning on building a regional sports park facility has reached the ears of youth tournament organizers across the country and they are excited, according to Scott Henderson, director of Provo’s Parks and Recreation.
On Tuesday city council members not only got a deeper look at the design, financing and process to bring the regional sports park to Provo, they voted unanimously to approve a resolution on a contract agreement with Utah County.
The total cost of the project is expected to be around $20 million.
Utah County will provide $2.5 million for tourism, recreation, culture and conventions. The county will get its money from the Transient Room Tax.
But there is a catch to this contract.
Provo must have the park up and running by the fall of 2024.
Utah County is asking for multiple commitments, with perpetual funding objectives and a return on investment with the funding.
Provo City said for the county’s $2.5 million, the county will have consistent rental fees and usage rights; and Provo will give a $25,000 annual contribution to Utah County Travel/Tourism.
The payment begins January of 2023 for six years.
According to Keith Morey, Provo economic development, the most exciting thing is the sports park will be wholly owned, developed and operated by Provo, with no joint partnerships with the county like the Peaks Ice Arena conundrum.
In return, Morey notes that tax revenues from restaurants, hotels and retail establishments is anticipated to be $30.9 million a year.
There are more than 330 local youth sports teams from soccer to lacrosse and more that are looking for places to hold games and tournaments, according to Doug Robins, assistant director of Parks and Recreation. Sadly, Provo currently has only 12 fields and crowded schedules.
While the regional sports park has been talked about for several years, the time has come to build it, Henderson said.
The accelerated trend in families traveling for sports — it’s a $90 billion a year business — begs the question, “Why not take advantage of this?”
Henderson also noted that the family sports business is growing at about 20% a year.
“There is a wave of demand that has built up during the pandemic,” Robins said. “We need at least 20 fields for regional competitions.”
That said, the costs are also beginning to rise, and Henderson believes with help from the city, Utah County and other sources, the park will be built sooner rather than later.
So here is the financial gist of it. Mayor Michelle Kaufusi worked with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the church sold the property for $3.5 million. The value of the property was about $6 million or more.
The land is located south of Lakeview Parkway just east of the Provo Municipal Airport.
The development cost is $20 million. About $11.5 million will come from Provo sources, including impact fees, RAP tax revenue and more.
Other financial help beyond Utah County will come in the form of $2.5 million from the State of Utah for state participation.
U.S. Federal monies including: $1 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and $2.5 million from the Utah Legislature.
What will it look like?
Park designs show there will 22 fields, internal roads and parking, three to four playgrounds and walking paths, bleachers, restrooms and concessions.
It is anticipated the park will have a nine-month season with two- to four-day tournaments about four times a month.
St. George is the next closest area to have a regional sports park of similar size and scope, and its numbers come in as follows:
- Number of large youth tournaments: six.
- Total number of out-of-town participants: 16,400.
- Total number of out-of-town spectators/visitors: 72,600.
- Average length of stay: three nights.
- Total economic impact: $38,094,088.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am for this project,” said Councilman Bill Fillmore. “This will be a remarkable boon to the city. There are so many good things to come out of it. It’s been a dream for years.”
Councilman David Harding wanted to know if it’s really a positive for the city.
“Is it worth the money we’re getting? Does it make sense for the people of Provo?” Harding asked.
After some clarification from Henderson and Morey, and more information on the contract with the county, Harding appeared to be less concerned.
“This is an exciting project,” said Dave Sewell, council chairman.
This is one of the rare opportunities Provo has to get dollars from outside the city, according to Morey.