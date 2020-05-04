Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi laid out a road map Monday for residents to use as they ease back into the day-to-day business of normal living with COVID-19.
During the press conference, Kaufusi introduced a number of directional signs and reminders for how a return to normal will happen in Provo.
Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie and Utah County Health Department director Ralph Clegg also spoke at the briefing.
Kaufusi said traffic signs are intended to do a number of things:
-They provide direction.
-Signify danger.
-Help us navigate unfamiliar territory.
-And enable us to safely interact with others.
“But to be truly effective, they require some level of compliance from the public,” Kaufusi said. “While we have a choice, we know that not following them can have negative consequences—including possibly hurting ourselves or others.”
Ivie added, “It is imperative that citizens of the county act responsibly.”
He said the commissioners have tried hard to find a balance between keeping residents safe and healthy, while allowing them to live and thrive.
Ivie said he wants businesses to open but that could look different. He noted restaurant tables will be distanced and small groups of 20 or fewer can meet but there are some things that, when possible, should still continue.
“Getting back to work means we can still telecommute with those wonderful Zoom meetings,” Ivie said.
Kaufusi noted that last Wednesday, Governor Herbert announced the state’s COVID-19 risk level was being lowered from “Red—High Risk” to “Orange—Moderate Risk."
“Taking our lead from the State’s recovery plan, Utah Leads Together, Provo City has developed a safety-centric operational plan to gradually loosen restrictions, with the timeline driven by COVID-19 case data and recommendations from the State and local health departments,” Kaufusi said.
She added, “The phrase 'Proceed with Caution' captures the balance taken as Provo begins cautiously opening our economy—forward momentum, but with the knowledge that risk still exists.”
Clegg supported Kaufusi in her methodology for reopening the city. He said he strongly encourages residents to protect themselves by staying at home and working from home whenever possible.
“Avoid visiting care facilities and wear face masks in public. Use good hygiene standards,” Clegg said.
Clegg also encourages businesses to screen their employees for symptoms and to support employees in quarantine.
He noted that unfortunately the health department has found hot spots for COVID-19 where employees have been forced to work.
Clegg did not release new numbers at the press conference but Kaufusi noted that they are posted on the Provo COVID-19 website as soon as they are released.
Kaufusi’s guidelines of the Proceed With Caution plan for residents include:
--Getting tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.
--Continue social distancing.
--Practice good hygiene.
--Wear face masks when needed.
--Limit group gatherings to 20.
--Protecting high-risk and vulnerable populations.
Kaufusi said the city’s responsibility, which has been outlined on the city’s website https://covid19.provo.org, includes: Protecting citizens in city facilities and safely delivering services. The city also wants to proceed with the Caution: COVID-19 Road to Recovery plan. It's a comprehensive guide of safety protocols for the transition to the Orange Risk Level.
A business version for local owners is also available on the website.
Kaufusi said it is the responsibility of the community to work together to conquer COVID-19. Another part of the Proceed With Caution plan includes a visual commitment from individuals and businesses.
A voluntary pledge program will include a vinyl cling that can be displayed on business doors and in car windows to show those inside are dedicated to following the state’s safety protocols.
“It is important to note that we will regularly monitor public compliance, COVID-19 case data and health expert advice to determine if we need to tighten restrictions again,” Kaufusi said. “Provo has always been a community that comes together during times of need—and I know we will rise to the occasion now.”
It’s a positive plan, Kaufusi said. She noted that what comes out of her office, if at all possible, is positive as she tries to keep residents informed.