Provo’s Municipal Council took another 30,000 foot look at the ranked choice voting option for the city.
During Tuesday’s work session, John Magness, the council’s policy analyst gave a presentation on voting behaviors when it comes to ranked choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting is an election method where voters rank their preferred candidates. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the top ranking, the votes from the candidate in last place move to those voters’ second choices.
The process continues until a candidate has received a majority, according to Magness’ presentation.
Magness gave the council a half hour presentation on the rather negative impacts of ranked choice voting. He shared three affects of RCV, which include:
- Increased information costs to voters due to the fact that typical shortcuts will not work, and the voter will be required to array candidates instead of picking one.
- Increased cost to campaigns due to the fact that instead of being reduced to two candidates all candidates will need to stay until November.
- Cost to the city will not be reduced by half by holding only one election instead of two because there will be increased costs for voter outreach and increased monitoring of campaign finance reports.
Magness also showed what RCV would look like for Provo.
• In the last two municipal elections no candidate that won with the current election system would have lost in a rank-choice voting system.
• If Provo wants to use rank-choice voting we need to ensure that voter turnout does not drop.
• We also would need to create metrics to measure its effect on voters, campaigns, and the city.
After the presentation, George Handley asked, “What is the problem we’re trying to solve?”
Part of the reason the council has talked about ranked choice voting is the belief that it would eliminate contentious campaigning and would allow for more moderate candidates to prevail.
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth noted, that because Provo votes for candidates that are non-partisan, for the most part, they are well behaved and she believes there is very little negative campaigning.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said that isn’t so easy of a way to vote if there are 11 candidates like she ran with.
Brian Jones, the city attorney assigned to the council, told that council the state runs the voting and that ranked choice voting is just a opt in pilot program that runs through 2026.
If the city wants to opt in, they must send that letter of intent to the state by April 15.
Jones said he also believes in the end it would be an administrative decision not a council decision as to whether the city would do the pilot program.
Kaufusi said she is not interested in the “guinea pig” factor and would like to let other cities do it.
“Adopting this method (of voting) is not the best method,” she said. “The regular method is best.”
The council decided to continue looking into the information, but it appeared after the discussion that some of the enthusiasm had waned for the ranked choice voting method.