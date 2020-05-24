Anyone in Utah County looking to kayak, rock climb, camp out or work on a project at home during the pandemic but who lacks equipment or tools needs to look no further than a peer-to-peer rental app developed in Provo.
Yoodlize, an app launched in June by a Provo-based startup of the same name, provides a platform for people to rent out their possessions — cameras, VR headsets, instruments, outdoor equipment, power tools and anything else people use on a seasonal or part-time basis — to their neighbors. The Yoodlize website homepage sums its mission up nicely: "Rent your stuff."
"It's basically like Airbnb and Uber,” said Jason Fairbourne, the company’s CEO and founder. “But instead of getting a ride or renting out a room, you can rent your things in your home.”
Fairbourne said the app was founded on the idea that most people have things in their storage sheds, garages or closets that they only use once or twice a year. If someone owns a canoe and only takes it out every 12 months, why not let someone else use it the other 11 months and earn cash by doing so?
“The idea is that, collectively, we own everything in society,” Fairbourne said in an interview on Friday. “Here in Provo, we could go down and take any two or three blocks worth of homes, and we probably have (the) inventory of Home Depot worth of power tools in our garages. And that's replicated throughout the valley.”
More than 6,000 people have downloaded the app, which is available on Apple iOS and Google Android devices, since it launched last year, according to Fairbourne. The vast majority of users — around 90% — live in Utah County.
“We're primarily a Utah County business right now while we're finding and working out the bugs,” he said.
The startup CEO said use of the app has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said is likely due to people being low on cash and others looking for recreational activities to do after weeks of social isolation.
"We've seen activity pick up almost two-fold in the last month,” Fairbourne said. “And I think part of it is people are becoming more strapped for cash, so they want to rent some items and earn extra money, and they would like to be able to have ... unique experiences without spending as much.”
The peer-to-peer service has also helped people connect while still following social distancing guidelines. Fairbourne said someone from Layton recently rented a professional camera in order to livestream a remote memorial service in Boise, Idaho, so others could virtually attend the service.
“They were really thankful that they were able to be able to rent a camera that was worth several thousand dollars and livestream it so their whole family could enjoy and participate in this event, where, without something like this, they may not be able to,” said Fairbourne.
A common question about the app is how someone renting out their equipment can ensure it gets used and returned properly. In order to rent something, users have to create an account, upload a copy of a government-issued ID and provide a verified email address and phone number, according to Fairbourne, who added that Yoodlize guarantees $2,000 for those whose rented equipment is broken or stolen.
"That's a question that a lot of people ask,” he said. “And what we've found is that people, when they're renting from another person, they're coming to your door, they're seeing your kids and your dogs and your family and you have a small conversation. They tend to treat items better than they do sometimes their own items. They definitely treat them a lot better than they would if they were renting from a store or a corporation.”
More information about the peer-to-peer rental app Yoodlize can be found at http://yoodlize.com.