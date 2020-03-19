American Fork police arrested a local man under suspicion of several felony charges after he allegedly burglarized a home and threatened the female homeowner with a serrated knife.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, authorities were called to the home Thursday after a juvenile caller woke up to his mom screaming. The juvenile told authorities he believed his mom was being beaten.
When police arrived on scene, the juvenile caller ran out of a door to the residence and officers entered the home as the female homeowner ran downstairs with black shoelaces tied around her wrists and ankles.
The homeowner told police she has been woken up by creaking from the stairs leading to her room. When she looked toward the door of her room, she allegedly saw a man whom she had never seen before — later identified as 42-year-old Joshua Haskell — standing in the doorway looking at her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Haskell had a large serrated knife in his hand, with his hand positioned up by his head with the knife pointed downward. The homeowner began screaming and yelling before Haskell allegedly told her to be quiet or he was “going to cut her head off.”
Haskell then allegedly entered the room and began to tie black shoelaces around the woman’s wrists and ankles. The homeowner told police Haskell then said he was going to take her vehicle, cash and financial transaction cards, demanding she tell him her PIN numbers. Haskell allegedly threatened that if the PIN numbers were wrong, he would come back and kill her, according to the probable cause statement.
The woman told police that when authorities entered the house, she told Haskell to “hurry and leave through the window,” but he did not want to leave because a glove that he had taken off to better tie the shoelaces was still in the home.
Instead, Haskell allegedly got into bed with the homeowner and told her to call him her "lover," according to arrest documents. When Haskell pulled the bed sheets up to pretend he was sleeping, the woman excited the bed and ran down the stairs to the law enforcement officers for protection.
A short time later the male suspect also came downstairs and police took him into custody at gunpoint.
American Fork police conducted a search of his person and allegedly discovered a dirty syringe that contained an unknown substance, according to arrest documents. An officer stated he believed the needle was used to administer a controlled substance.
Authorities interviewed the female homeowner and her juvenile son. The woman told police during the interview that she was sure she was going to die and that Haskell was going to stab her.
Officers transported Haskell to the hospital, and the suspect was immediately uncooperative and asked for an attorney, according to arrest documents.
While investigating the scene, officers allegedly discovered a backpack, gloves, a mask and shoe that belonged to neither the woman or her son. Detectives were also able to locate a knife in the bed. Authorities also found methamphetamine inside the room, which the woman said didn’t belong to her nor her son.
Although police found no signs of forced entry, according to the probable cause affidavit, the woman told police the back door could be wiggled and pushed open even when latched.
While in custody, Haskell provided a urine sample to authorities that tested positive for methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Haskell allegedly committed this crime just days after being released from the Utah State Prison for committing a parole violation. He was sent to a halfway house as a part of the Parole Violation Program but was released due to the current COVID-19 pandemic on March 17. At the time of his arrest, Haskell had an active warrant out for his arrest in relation to alleged misdemeanor theft.
Haskell is currently being held at the Utah County Jail under suspicion of three first-degree felony charges for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He is also facing potential charges for third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Additionally, authorities are submitting that he be charged with class B misdemeanor threat of violence and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges on top of his class B misdemeanor theft warrant.
Haskell has previously been convicted of multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, assault and burglary.