Orem police arrested a man Saturday after receiving reports from a woman that he forcibly sexually abused her and held her in his residence against her will.
John DeHaven, 51, of Orem, was arrested after police responded to a report of a female screaming in DeHaven's basement apartment, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Officers made contact with the female, who identified herself as an escort service worker whose services are non-sexual. According to the statement, the woman told officers that while on a callout by DeHavan, he acted in an aggressive and sexual manor toward her despite her repeated statements that she does not provide sexual services.
Arrest documents state the woman was crying and panicking when officers first approached her. She reportedly told officers that she came to DeHaven's residence and received payment, $200 per hour, and asked DeHaven what he wanted to do. DeHaven reportedly told her he wanted to have sex.
The woman reportedly told DeHaven that she does not perform sexual acts, but could instead offer shoulder massages or lap dances. The woman told officers DeHaven agreed to a shoulder massage.
After first using the restroom, the woman told officers she emerged to find DeHaven wearing only a towel or blanket. When the woman proceeded to give DeHaven the shoulder massage, DeHaven removed the towel or blanket to be completely naked.
During the massage, DeHaven reportedly touched the woman's vagina through her underwear. The woman reportedly told him to stop and repeated they had already discussed the arrangement as non-sexual. The woman told police DeHaven then attempted to remove her underwear and pull down her skirt four more times, with the woman telling him no each time.
According to the report, the woman then communicated that she had had enough and started to leave, but DeHaven told her to stay and said he had more money to give her, but she refused it and continued toward the front door.
The woman reported that DeHaven then yelled at her that she was stealing money from him and he stepped in front of the door and wouldn't let her leave. The woman said she took out the $200 and threw the money on the floor in an attempt to get DeHaven to let her go, but he didn't.
The statement reports the woman then tried to call her security guard for assistance on her phone , but DeHaven started to wrestle for her phone and she fell on her hands and knees. While on the ground, the woman reportedly started to scream, then felt DeHaven's left hand attempt to cover her mouth, so she bit his left thumb, and he let go of her.
The tenants living above DeHaven's basement apartment reportedly heard the woman's screams and told DeHaven that they would call the police. DeHaven reportedly told them to call, as no one would believe the woman because she is an escort. The woman was then able to leave DeHaven's apartment and waited in her vehicle for police to arrive, according to arrest documents.
The report states an officer on the scene found a bite mark on DeHaven's left thumb. DeHaven told police that nothing had happened and he had just requested the woman's services to come and "hang out."
DeHaven told police that the woman demanded money and DeHaven refused, but the woman saw money in his dresser and took it, and he tried to get it back.
Police determined there was enough evidence to take DeHaven into custody, and when they handcuffed him, he reportedly attempted to charge another officer. Officers responded by bringing DeHaven down to the ground, then stood him up and walked him to a patrol car. Police reported DeHaven then angrily said to "take these handcuffs off and we'll see what happens," and struggled with officers when they tried to put him in the patrol car.
DeHaven was booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, class B misdemeanor interference with arresting officer and class B misdemeanor unlawful detention.