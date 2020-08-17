A Salt Lake County couple is behind bars after Smith's Marketplace employees in Saratoga Springs contacted police Saturday evening.
Officers with the Saratoga Springs Police Department were dispatched to a Smith’s Marketplace on Saturday on reports of a fraud in progress.
When police arrived on scene, they made contact with loss prevention employees who informed them there was a man inside the store who had been flagged for previously using fraudulent checks to make several purchases, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. These checks had also been previously reported to the Saratoga Springs Police Department.
Loss prevention employees also advised police they were able to identify the man, using his tattoos, as 40-year-old Jason Nyborg of Taylorsville. Nyborg was also allegedly identified as the same suspect who had previously cashed fraudulent checks.
Employees were able to assist authorities in locating a second suspect using surveillance footage. The second suspect, a woman identified as 22-year-old Sarah Schofield of West Valley, was also said to be involved in the previous incidents of fraud alongside Nyborg.
Loss prevention employees advised officers they believed Schofield was acting as a “look out” for Nyborg while he was in the store, according to arrest documents.
Employees also told officials they believed that when authorities responded to the area, Schofield notified Nyborg of police presence. At that time, Nyborg then allegedly abandoned his cart and left the store, where he was apprehended by police.
Nyborg’s person was searched before he was taken into custody, and authorities allegedly discovered at least three other fraudulent checks as well as a meth pipe. Nyborg reportedly told officials he knew the checks were not good, adding that the checks had been fraudulently created using randomly compiled personal and bank information.
Schofield was also apprehended by police, who allegedly found a syringe in her purse. When police attempted to question her about the situation as well as the syringe, which they believe is consistent with drug paraphernalia, Schofield allegedly refused to answer any questions.
During a previous incident, Nyborg was allegedly seen entering the store and selecting about $300 worth of various merchandise, paying for the products using a check. The check, as well as several others from additional incidents, was later determined to be fraudulent.
About 30 minutes after Nyborg is reportedly seen purchasing the merchandise, Schofield is allegedly seen entering the store with the products. Schofield returned each of the products to the store for cash.
Smith’s Marketplace was unable to receive payment for the merchandise Nyborg purchased. The products were later allegedly returned by Schofield, who received a refund for the items.
Previous incidents, police allege, show Schofield and Nyborg working together, and it is believed that the couple cashed at least five fraudulent checks at the Smith’s Marketplace in Saratoga Springs.
Additionally, authorities allege the couple have committed the same crimes are several other stores across the Wasatch Front over several weeks.
Nyborg and Schofield were taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony pattern of unlawful activity, third-degree felony possession of forgery writing, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and class B misdemeanor retail theft.
Nyborg is facing an additional potential charge for class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Schofield and Nyborg are being held at the Utah County Jail on $26,420 bail and $28,380, respectively.
Nyborg was on probation at the time of his arrest.