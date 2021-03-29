On Monday, the BYU Police Department arrested a male suspect in connection with five different groping reports on campus over the weekend.
BYU Lieutenant Jeff Long said that the suspect was identical in all of the cases, which was confirmed through video footage.
“What his modus operandi is, is he’ll come up behind a female and he’ll pretend that he tripped or fell,” Long said. “As he does it, he’ll grope them in the process and say something like, ‘Oh, sorry.’ Then he’ll run off.”
The alleged suspect in the case was arrested on Monday and is a 26-year-old Provo resident and BYU senior. In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Long confirmed that the suspect was affiliated with BYU and that he lived just south of campus.
Long credited the arrest to the camera system on campus, citing that the video footage from the incidents allowed officers to track the suspect to his vehicle and identify his license plate.
“Unfortunately we received no tips, it was all through our camera system and through our license plate reader,” Long said. “That’s how we identified him. You would think that tips would be flooding in, but that didn’t happen unfortunately.”
Long said that there were two victims who reported the groping immediately, with a third victim calling in late, a fourth victim reporting an incident on Sunday night, and a fifth victim reporting an incident on Monday.
He added that the fifth victim thought the groping was an accident, but later reported it after seeing media coverage.
One of the groping incidents occurred on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m., while the other four occurred on Sunday between approximately 12:20 and 3 p.m.
Student safety is the top priority, according to Long, and that is why a timely warning was immediately put out by campus police. Long continued, saying that the goal is to protect the campus community and make sure the suspect is held accountable.
Long advised people to be on the lookout at all times, even on a Sunday afternoon in Provo.